Joey is a 28-year-old tennis pro from Pennsylvania who moved to Hawaii for his career.

Joey is looking for an outgoing and adventurous woman who shares his love for the outdoors and wants to find a lasting love.

Joey Graziadei is about to embark on a journey of a lifetime as he sets out to find love in the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Similar to many past Bachelor leads, Joey was first on a season of The Bachelorette before being chosen to be the new Bachelor. As Joey gets ready to possibly find the love of his life, fans are eager to learn more about him.

In 2023, Joey was one of the 25 men competing to win over Charity Lawson's heart on The Bachelorette. Week after week, Joey continued to receive a rose from Charity as he won over her heart. As the season went on, Joey made it to hometowns week, during which he took Charity home to meet his family in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. As fans watched as Joey and Charity's relationship grew stronger, there was an inevitable connection between the two. So much so, that Joey ended up being one of the two final men in the season finale. Unfortunately for Joey, Charity ultimately sees herself having a future with Dotun Olubeko. Charity and Dotun are currently engaged.

Throughout the entirety of the season, many fans expressed that they would love to see Joey take on the leading role of The Bachelor if he and Charity did not end up together. To their excitement, franchise host Jesse Palmer revealed that Joey would be the next Bachelor during the season 20 finale.

Following the announcement, Joey was able to meet one of the 32 women who will be fighting for his heart this season. Lea Cayanan was simply an audience member when she found out she would be a contestant on Joey's season of The Bachelor. She even got an advantage by meeting Joey in person before the start of the season, as well as a mystery letter from Jesse Palmer. Just one month later, Joey set out to embark on his own journey of finding love as he began filming for his season of The Bachelor.

'Thw Bachelor's' Joey Is an All-Around Renaissance Man

While the ages of the ladies that he will soon be dating range from 23 years old to 31 years old, Joey is right in the middle at 28 years old. He is originally from Pennsylvania, where he grew up in the town of Collegeville. Ironically, there are three contestants on his upcoming season of The Bachelor who are from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which is not far from where he grew up. Joey attended and graduated from college not far from his hometown at West Chester University. There, he studied Communications. In addition to his studies, Joey also played tennis for the school's Division II team, according to PEOPLE.

A few months prior to his graduation in 2017, Joey announced on Instagram that he would soon be making a big move. He revealed that following his college graduation he would be moving to Hawaii. His move was based on accepting a job offer as the "Head Tennis Pro at Makai." After serving in this position for a year and a half, Joey went on to further his career while remaining in Hawaii. He went on to continue "his role in Kukuiʻula on the South Shore of Kauaʻi." His most recent position was at Kukui'ula Development Club, where he worked with the community members as the "lifestyle and experience ambassador". Joey lived in Hawaii up until he left to be a part of The Bachelorette in 2023.

Although tennis is his main focus, as his career even revolves around it, Joey has an interest in other sports as well. As seen through photos shared on his Instagram page, Joey has an interest in both surfing and hiking, both of which are very popular in the state of Hawaii. Needless to say, he definitely has a love for the outdoors and nature. So much so, he even got a tattoo of a palm tree on his forearm in 2022. Joey also enjoys golfing. In June 2023, he shared an exciting moment he experienced on the golf course which turned out to be the "best day." He wrote, "First hole in one. First time breaking par. All on the golf course that I learned how to play and my favorite hole in Hawaii."

For Joey Graziadei, Family Is Everything

Despite moving far away from his hometown, Joey is seemingly a family man. He grew up alongside two sisters, Carly and Eleanor. His older sister Carly also graduated from West Chester University in 2016. Carly married her now husband, Zach, in July 2021. Both Joey and their younger sister Eleanor were a part of the wedding. Unlike her two older siblings, Eleanor did not attend West Chester University. Instead, she graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2019. In 2017, Joey shared a throwback photo with his grandparents as a tribute to his grandfather after he passed away. He described his grandfather as "an amazing man with a huge heart."

While the 32 women will soon be fighting to win over the bachelor's heart, they likely already knew a lot about Joey before meeting him. For Joey, he went into filming season 28 completely blinded. He did, however, know exactly what he was looking for in a potential wife.

According to his bio on ABC, Joey's perfect women would be outgoing and caring. Considering how much Joey enjoys being outdoors, it is no surprise that he wants his future wife to be adventurous. He needs someone willing to go on long hikes or take on large waves while surfing with him. As he spoke about during the Bachelorette finale, Joey has a strong desire to find a lasting love. Viewers watched as Joey had his heart broken after the season. Although it was not easy for Joey, it ultimately opened up the door to truly finding the love of his life by being named the next Bachelor lead.

Joey's season of The Bachelor will premiere on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8 P.M. EST on ABC.