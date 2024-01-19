Calling all members of the Bachelor Nation! Season 28 of The Bachelor is finally knocking on our doors. With the show’s recent spin-offs such as The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise taking off the past year, reality TV’s longest-running dating show is going back to basics. This season, a massive ensemble of 32 stunning women descend upon the mansion, all vying for the affection of the show’s new bachelor — the one and only Joey Graziadei.

The name “Joey” might ring a bell, especially for audiences who have been keeping up with The Bachelor’s sister show, The Bachelorette. Renowned as the runner-up in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, Joey is not giving love another chance following his heart-wrenching exit after Charity’s season. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor Season 28 promises another round of passionate romances, shocking twists, and a wild rollercoaster of emotions.

Prepare to have your hearts melted. Here’s everything we know so far about The Bachelor Season 28.

When Is 'The Bachelor' Season 28 Coming Out?

Season 28 of The Bachelor officially premieres Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Viewers can catch up on episodes at their convenience as they become available on demand and on Hulu the day after their premieres. Those not on a Hulu subscription yet have the option to sign up for plans starting at just $7.99 per month for the ad-supported subscription.

Is There A Trailer for 'The Bachelor’ Season 28?

The Bachelor is back, and this season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ones yet. The quest for love continues as 32 women vie for the chance to be with Joey. From Mdina, Malta to Montreal Quebec, this season takes audiences on a worldwide adventure in the pursuit of romance. But any season of The Bachelor isn’t complete without its surprises. As the trailer shows, this season wraps up with a jaw-dropping first in Bachelor, leaving a dressed-up Joey sobbing by the beach. Brace yourself, because things are not what they seem in this season’s rollercoaster of love.

Who Is Joey Graziadei from 'The Bachelor’ Season 28?

Joey Graziadei captured America’s attention on Season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness, and compassion. The 28-year-old tennis pro hailing from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, isn’t afraid to put his heart on his sleeve. Before Season 20’s emotional farewell, Joey has been open about his family values and how they shape his journey to finding romance.

This time, the tables are turned. As the Bachelor, Joey is seeking a special someone who has an outgoing and caring personality. A lover of hiking, surfing, and sunset watching, it would be nice for Joey to have a life partner who shares his passion for the outdoors.

Who Are the Women in 'The Bachelor’ Season 28?

Love awaits as 32 extraordinary women – the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one – make "Bachelor" history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei.

The Ladies

Check out the 32 stunning ladies appearing in Season 28 of The Bachelor:

Allison, 26

A realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Autumn, 26

An account executive from St. Louis, Mo.

Chandler, 24

A graphic designer from New York, N.Y.

Chrissa, 26

A marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

Daisy, 25

An account executive from Becker, Minn.

Edwina, 25

An entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.

Erika, 25

A leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

Evalin, 29

A nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25

A physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.

Jessica "Jess," 24

An executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.

Katelyn, 25

A radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

Kayla, 27

A guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey A., 25

A junior project manager from New Orleans, La.

Kelsey T., 31

An actor from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kyra, 26

A paralegal from Miami, Fla.

Eleni "Lanie," 27

A realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Lauren, 28

A registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.

Maria "Lea," 23

An account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**

Alexandra "Lexi," 30

A digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Madina, 31

A mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

Maria, 29

An executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Marlena, 26

A finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

Natalie "Nat," 26

A registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Rachel, 26

An ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Samantha "Sam," 31

A CPA from Nashville, Tenn.

Samantha, 25

A pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.

Sandra, 26

A cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.

Starr, 25

A mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

Sydney, 28

A vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Talyah, 23

An esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

Taylor, 23

A recruiter from Chicago, Ill.

Zoe, 24

An artist from Atlanta, Ga.

What Is 'The Bachelor’ About?

As a cornerstone in the dating show genre, The Bachelor stands out as a reality TV series where a single man, known as the “Bachelor”, embarks on a quest for love among a group of eligible women. A cultural phenomenon for over two decades, this hit sensation has stolen the hearts of millions worldwide, prompting audiences to seek out their own fairy-tale romances.

For over two decades, The Bachelor has served up an exciting blend of emotions, over-the-top entertainment, and unforgettable moments. Despite its long run, the franchise’s enduring popularity isn’t dying out any time soon. Recent spin-offs such as the sun-soaked Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor, celebrated for embracing romance in later years, only further prove the franchise’s commitment to spreading love through our screens.

Who Is Making 'The Bachelor’?

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in collaboration with Warner Horizon, The Bachelor is steered by a team of executive producers including Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville, and Jeff Thomas.

The Bachelor Season 28 is hosted by Palmer, who took on the role of the fifth Bachelor in 2004. Familiar with The Bachelor franchise, Palmer has also hosted ABC’s The Proposal. His previous roles also include serving as a special contributor for ABC’s Good Morning America and contributing across all ABC News platforms.