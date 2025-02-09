Being a reality TV means staying up-to-date on popular reality TV shows, which sometimes means watching shows I don’t necessarily enjoy. The Bachelor Nation shows tend to fall into this category. But as Season 29 of The Bachelor just began – starring a particularly charming Grant Ellis as its lead – I decided to give it a chance.

Just two episodes into the new season, I realized something that I hadn’t quite picked up on while watching earlier seasons within the franchise. I realized that, for me, watching The Bachelor somehow feels worse than watching The Bachelorette – that I dislike The Bachelor more than its spin-off, despite the fact that both shows follow the same concept with the only difference being the gender of each season’s lead and those vying for their affections. I immediately began to wonder why this is and did a deep dive into my own psyche to try and figure it out. Here’s what I came up with:

‘The Bachelor’ Reinforces Stereotypes and Highlights Double Standards That Women Face