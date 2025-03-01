Maybe the biggest reality dating show on the air, The Bachelor, has seen every type of person play. Carolina Quixano was less than perfect on The Bachelor, but the attitude and mob mentality of some other women did not help. Carolina started the show very bubbly and quirky, quickly becoming one of the more realistic contestants. Unfortunately, The Bachelor is not a realistic show. As her experiences became more negative, it was clear Carolina was not made to be on The Bachelor.

Carolina came onto the show with stars in her eyes. She and Grant Ellis hit it off quickly, and it seemed like she was a strong contender for the season. However, even though all the girls are fighting for one man, he cannot be everyone’s soulmate, and Carolina felt off about a few things early on. Instead of hiding it to progress on the show, Carolina was honest about her feelings throughout the entire process, even when they were negative. Despite her honesty and openness, The Bachelor painted her as a villain. However, the truth is that Carolina was not cut out for being one of many women on The Bachelor.

Carolina Did Not Trust the Process of 'The Bachelor'

Image via ABC

The Bachelor is a complex show, but for the experiment to work, everyone needs to jump into the deep end. One man dating a group of women who all spend time together is tricky. These are not normal relationships, but Carolina got into her head because she treated it like one. She was trying to wrap her mind around it, but it came off as negative and sad. Carolina seemed stuck in her feelings, watching someone she cared about date other people, and this, unfortunately, is what would send her home.

The Other Women Turned Against Carolina on 'The Bachelor'

Very early on, Carolina made bold moves to get Grant’s attention, but this put a sour taste in the mouths of the other women. Carolina danced on and made out with Grant in front of everyone. The move worked, and Grant decided to have a one-on-one with her in Las Vegas. However, this led to a ton of drama, mainly with Rose Sombke, who told Carolina that Grant was thinking about someone else, Rose, during their date. Carolina was upset about what Rose said and took it to Grant, which is what he wanted, but Grant’s relationship with Rose suffered because of it. Rose eliminated herself from The Bachelor and blamed Carolina even though she was the one who lied to Carolina in the first place.

Carolina was on the defensive a lot and got in her own way emotionally by projecting worries about the whole situation. The other women were irritated by Carolina moping around about her date with Grant when some had not had a date at all. Instead of helping her work through it, though, they piled onto her. Carolina acted like it was a real relationship and tried to make everything as normal as possible, but the other women were playing the game to win. Julianna Pasquarosa told Grant that Carolina did not like their date. Even Dina Lupancu, who Carolina considered a good friend and had previously comforted her, went out of her way to convince Grant that Carolina was the problem. Carolina tried to find comfort with the other women going through similar experiences, but instead, they turned it back on her.

On 'The Bachelor' Grant Was Carolina's Lifeline