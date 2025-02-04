It's finally that time of the year when The Bachelor is on, and fans get to witness several ladies trying to win over the season's lead. After Grant Ellis pursued Jenn Tran in her edition of The Bachelorette, he is back on our screens, hoping to find his match by the finale. Over 25 contestants walked into the mansion in Season 29's premiere, and some of them made a lasting first impression. One of them even got a rose and the opportunity to go on the first one-on-one date, which will happen in the next episode. To keep up on The Bachelor and not miss out on what is to come, here is a guide with all the info you need.

When Will 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 2 Arrive on Streaming?

Image via ABC

Mondays are now allocated for The Bachelor Season 29. Episode 2 will air on February 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day via Hulu, much like the previous season of the reality show. For those who aren't subscribed to Hulu, and would like to sign up, plans range from $9.99 per month with ads to $18.99 per month without ads. Students are eligible to get a special deal, only paying $1.99 per month on an ad-supported plan.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Bachelor' Season 29

The complete preview for Season 29 was posted on Bachelor Nation's YouTube channel, giving viewers a glimpse at how romantic Grant Ellis is. From writing songs to taking contestants on adventurous, one-on-one dates, the bachelor is looking for his future wife and having fun while doing it. Yet, not every woman disputing his heart will make it to the fantasy suite. With a few of the contestants crying throughout the season, it won't be easy for some of them to see their chances with Grant getting shut down. The clip also hints at the amount of drama on the way, such as fights among the women to spend quality time with him, as well as lots of gossip. Although it isn't clear who will make it to the end, Grant does reveal that he is torn between two contestants, and he has to come to a decision about who his soulmate really is. Closing off on a cliffhanger, the trailer proves that this season will have a lot of twists and turns before the lead gets down on one knee.

What Happened on the Last Episode of 'The Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

After introducing himself to the sound of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Whatta a Man", Grant opened the season with a crash course on his family, and why his mom was so keen on signing him up for the show. Not long after, the limo entrance began, with several eligible ladies greeting the bachelor and sharing a bit about themselves. As fans of the reality hit well know, this is the moment that the contestants go all out in an attempt to get noticed. For instance, Litia walked in with a bedazzled basketball, hoping to form a connection with Grant, given his former career as a basketball player. By far, the most chaotic entrance was from Alexe, who brought a llama to the mansion. That is likely why she received the first impression rose, granting her the first one-on-one date of the season.

Once everyone was inside, Grant began hanging out with a few of the ladies, and let's just say that there was a lot of kissing going on. He made out with over seven contestants, one of them being Rose, who brought in blindfolds to recreate Ghost's iconic scene. Although many of them felt like they had made a lasting impression on this season's lead, when a mysterious girls walked through the door, they immediately felt threatened by her. Little did they know that the person they were jealous of was actually Grant's sister, who came in to share more about why her brother is the ideal man that they were looking for. By the end of the episode, seven were sent home, meaning that only 18 of them are left to take their chances at winning the bachelor over.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 2?

Image via ABC

The season premiere was filled with talked-about moments, particularly when Alexe walked in with a llama. Bachelor Nation fans tweeted away with their own takes on Grant's suitors, already making up theories on who might be his perfect match. Check out some of the reactions below.

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelor' Season 29?

Image via ABC

After Episode 1, there are still 9 episodes left until we finally get to know who Grant getting engaged to. Find out when to tune in for the next episodes through the schedule below.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 January 27, 2025 Episode 2 February 3, 2025 Episode 3 February 10, 2025 Episode 4 February 17, 2025 Episode 5 February 24, 2025 Episode 6 March 3, 2025 Episode 7 March 10, 2025 Episode 8 March 17, 2025 Episode 9 March 24, 2025 Episode 10 March 31, 2025

Other Reality Shows Like 'The Bachelor' to Watch Next

Image via ABC

Given that The Bachelor only airs on Mondays, with episodes dropping on a weekly basis, there is plenty of time to catch up on other Bachelor spin-offs. Here a few of them to check out, in case you haven't seen other reality shows from the same universe.

'The Golden Bachelor' (2023-Present)