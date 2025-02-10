The first group dates and one-on-one dates set the tone for what will be another chaotic season of The Bachelor. After all, some contestants are "shooting their shot" with Grant Ellis by seeking alone time with him whenever they can. Zoe, for instance, didn't back away from the opportunity to take this season's leading man aside for a private chat last episode, even though they were supposed to be on a group date. Situations like these will likely happen over and over again, stirring up the drama at The Bachelor mansion. To not miss out on the ABC reality hit, here is a guide with everything to know before tuning in for the next episode.

When Will 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 3 Arrive on Streaming?

Image via ABC

Mondays are now allocated for The Bachelor Season 29. Episode 3 will air on February 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day via Hulu, much like the previous season of the reality show. For those who aren't subscribed to Hulu, and would like to sign up, plans range from $9.99 per month with ads to $18.99 per month without ads. Students are eligible to get a special deal, only paying $1.99 per month on an ad-supported plan.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Bachelor' Season 29

The complete preview for Season 29 was posted on Bachelor Nation's YouTube channel, giving viewers a glimpse at how romantic Grant Ellis is. From writing songs to taking contestants on adventurous, one-on-one dates, the bachelor is looking for his future wife and having fun while doing it. Yet, not every woman disputing for his heart will make it to the fantasy suite. With a few of the contestants crying throughout the season, it won't be easy for some of them to see their chances with Grant getting shut down.

The clip also hints at the amount of drama on the way, such as fights among the women to spend quality time with him, as well as lots of gossip. Although it isn't clear who will make it to the end, Grant does reveal that he is torn between two contestants, and he has to come to a decision about who his soulmate really is. Closing off on a cliffhanger, the trailer proves that this season will have a lot of twists and turns before the lead gets down on one knee.

What Happened on the Last Episode of 'The Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

After Alexe brought a llama to the mansion and received a first impression rose from the bachelor in the season premiere, they had their first one-on-one date in Episode 2. Before their mall venture, Grant Ellis invited 10 women to a group date at a basketball court, to play the game he considers his first love. This season's leading man even summoned a group of kids to help the women get prepped, and everything seemed to be going well. That is up until Zoe forfeited her turn in the slam dunk competition in exchange for some time alone with Grant. This certainly stirred up drama, but the game did carry on with Chloie winning MVP. At nighttime, Zoe was confronted for her actions, to which she simply credited herself as "shooting her shot".

Once the group date was over, Alexe and Grant went on a romantic outing at LA’s Beverly Center. There they entered a few stores, rode animal scooters, played ping pong, and ultimately sat down in front of a piano. Aside from basketball, Grant is musically inclined, meaning that he knows how to make a girl blush with a serenade. Alexe had never gone out with emotional men before, so her date with the bachelor made her feel like he was exactly the person she was looking for. During a conversation that they had at the end of their romantic outing, she shared more about her past, growing up with her grandparents as opposed to her parents. She also expressed her desire to become a mom, despite not being close to her own.

Later in the episode, Grant invited seven women to participate in a music-making competition, where he had some extra help from Mario and The Pussycat Dolls' creator Robin Antin to judge the contestants. Carolina was crowned the winner, leading her and the bachelor to engage in PDA, which left the other women unsettled. In order to appease their concerns, Grant spent the rest of Episode 2 talking with them individually and engaged in a deep conversation with Litia. Given how uncomfortable she was after a comment he made to her in the season opener, she was transparent about her feelings. This exchange led him to give her a rose after he gave roses to Natalie for the first group date and Alexe for their one-on-one date.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 3?

Image via ABC

From Zoe bending the rules in exchange for time with Grant to the music competition rendering some cringe-worthy moments, Bachelor Nation fans were quick to voice their opinions about Episode 2. Here are some reactions to the previous episode:

What Can We Expect for 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 3?

Image via ABC

Based on the preview for Episode 3, it seems like the next group date will be at a pet shelter, where the women will have to demonstrate whether they are dog lovers through various activities. Grant is also seen on a date with Carolina in a private jet, as well as at a romantic dinner with Litia. The drama with Zoe is bound to continue, as the girls comment on her red dress and drive her to tears. Although Sarafiena was the one to point the finger, the clip seems to show Chloie getting sucked into the fight. Amid sobbing, she shares her distress about the situation with the other girls, pointing out that her one-on-one date will likely be all about the fight she has with Zoe, as opposed to allowing him to know more about herself.

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelor' Season 29?

Image via ABC

After Episode 2, there are still 8 episodes left until we finally get to know who Grant is getting engaged to. Find out when to tune in for the next episodes through the schedule below.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 January 27, 2025 Episode 2 February 3, 2025 Episode 3 February 10, 2025 Episode 4 February 17, 2025 Episode 5 February 24, 2025 Episode 6 March 3, 2025 Episode 7 March 10, 2025 Episode 8 March 17, 2025 Episode 9 March 24, 2025 Episode 10 March 31, 2025

Other Reality Shows Like 'The Bachelor' to Watch Next

Given that The Bachelor only airs on Mondays, with episodes dropping on a weekly basis, there is plenty of time to catch up on other Bachelor spin-offs. Here are a few of them to check out, if you haven't seen other reality shows from the same universe.

'The Golden Bachelor' (2023-Present)

Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin

Similarly to its predecessor, The Golden Bachelor has an eligible bachelor getting to know a large group of suitors who are also seeking the chance to find their soulmate. Yet, what makes this version so fresh is that both the bachelor in question and the women he is connecting with are all in their golden years. Most of them have found love before, but are either widowed, divorced, or in search of a companion to spend the rest of their lives with.