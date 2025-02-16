Only 10 women are still participating in The Bachelor Season 29, and an upcoming trip to Madrid might be exactly what Grant Ellis needs to figure out who are his top connections. Although we've already seen him sit down for private get-togethers with some of the girls, most recently Carolina and Litia, it is too early to tell who he is truly drawn to.

On top of this season's bachelor trying to decide who he should propose to, the mansion is brimming with drama. Rivalries between certain cast members are evident and a lot of tears have already been shed since Season 29's premiere. Given that Episode 4 will air very soon, here is a guide with everything you need to know before tuning in for Grant's European getaway.

When Will 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 4 Arrive on Streaming?

Mondays are now allocated for The Bachelor Season 29. Episode 4 will air on February 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day via Hulu, much like the previous season of the reality show. For those who aren't subscribed to Hulu, and would like to sign up, plans range from $9.99 per month with ads to $18.99 per month without ads. Students are eligible to get a special deal, only paying $1.99 per month on an ad-supported plan.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 4

In the teaser trailer for Episode 4, the bachelor and the 10 women still participating in the show go to Madrid for a trip to remember. As they enjoy a mechanical bull ride date and explore each one of their connections with Grant, it's hard to tell from the clip who will be heading home next. The biggest bet would be that Carolina won't stay in the mansion for much longer, given how many people are speaking about her negative energy. Juliana even tells Grant about Carolina stirring up the drama, and his facial expressions seemed to show that he isn't very pleased at the dispute between the women he is developing feelings for. With so many girls sobbing and getting betrayed by one another, only time will tell who is sticking around to the very end.

What Happened on the Last Episode of 'The Bachelor'?

The last episode started off with a Shark Tank moment, given that all the women (except for Carolina and Beverly) were invited to a finance-themed group date. Daniel Lubetzky and Hannah Berner asked them questions about money spending, with those who came up with the best responses earning Grant bucks in exchange for a given prize. By the end of this activity, Bailey walked away with a bunch of fake dollar bills, which she used to get for one of the bachelor's T-shirts. Although this group date seemed fun for the most part, Zoe admitted during the afterparty that the whole situation made her feel uncomfortable. While tears were rolling down her cheeks, Sarafiena made her even more upset by commenting on the length of her dress. Tired of being picked on, Zoe told Grant what she was feeling, and he later urged his suitors to be a little more kind to each other.

After that, this season's leading man flew to Las Vegas on a private jet with Carolina for their one-on-one date. When they arrived in Sin City, they had a romantic dinner at the Strat Hotel. As they enjoyed each other's company, Carolina revealed that she has epilepsy. Although she has since been able to control her seizures through medication, she felt that this was an important thing about herself for Grant to know. This conversation did allow them to connect on a deeper level, but Carolina was not very happy to notice how quickly the bachelor approached the other girls once they were back at the mansion.

Grant was supposed to go on a one-on-one date with Beverly next, but she was reportedly very sick and unable to continue on the show. Due to this, the episode went straight to the second group date, which had Sarafiena, Dina, and Litia volunteering at a dog shelter. As they cared for puppies with Lisa Vanderpump's guidance, Grant evaluated which of them seemed like the biggest dog lover. The winner was Litia, who went on a romantic outing with him. Before they danced the night away to the sound of a string quartet, Litia shared more about her close relationship with her mother and even FaceTime her during their date. Episode 3 ended with Grant enjoying prom with the women vying for his heart, with three of them getting sent home. Bailey, Chloie and Alli Jo were the ones he picked to leave the mansion next.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 4?

With Zoe crying over the comment about her dress and Carolina feeling replaced in Grant's eyes, the drama was on during Episode 3, with Bachelor Nation fans sharing their thoughts and opinions online. Here are some of their reactions ahead of Episode 4:

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelor' Season 29?

After Episode 3, there are still seven episodes left until we finally get to know who Grant is getting engaged to. Find out when to tune in for the next episodes through the schedule below.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 January 27, 2025 Episode 2 February 3, 2025 Episode 3 February 10, 2025 Episode 4 February 17, 2025 Episode 5 February 24, 2025 Episode 6 March 3, 2025 Episode 7 March 10, 2025 Episode 8 March 17, 2025 Episode 9 March 24, 2025 Episode 10 March 31, 2025

