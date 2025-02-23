We're almost halfway into The Bachelor Season 29, which means that there are only seven women who still have a chance to get engaged to Grant Ellis. The last episode showed that the leading man's journey will continue to be drama-filled, as the women (especially Carolina) argue about who has had the most time with him so far. Although love seems to be in the air during Grant's one-on-one dates, the tensions at the mansion will definitely play a determining role in who will make it to the end. As this season's cast heads to Scotland next, it remains to be seen who will get a rose by the end of Episode 5. Before tuning in, here is a guide with all that you need to know about the upcoming chapter of The Bachelor.

When Will 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 5 Arrive on Streaming?

Mondays are now allocated for The Bachelor Season 29. Episode 5 will air on February 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day via Hulu, much like the previous season of the reality show. For those who aren't subscribed to Hulu, and would like to sign up, plans range from $9.99 per month with ads to $18.99 per month without ads. Students are eligible to get a special deal, only paying $1.99 per month on an ad-supported plan.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 5

The preview for Episode 5 shows Grant and the ladies vying for his heart on a trip to Scotland. As they put on their kilts and enjoy a group date filled with activities held at a local fair, Carolina doesn't cease to give "damsel in distress" energy, as Dina points out. Given the drama from the previous episode, it seems like the women are getting tired of Carolina's attitude. As for the upcoming one-on-one dates, Juliana is about to be swept off her feet at a ballroom dance. With everyone dressed to the nines, it seems like her date with Grant will be straight out of a fairy tale. Other women that seem to be connecting with the bachelor include Litia (who said she can envision a life with him) and Zoe (who Grant said he is falling for).

What Happened on the Last Episode of 'The Bachelor'?

After prom night, Carolina's continued efforts to have Grant all to herself left many in the mansion sour. Before the ladies got into further feuds, they were notified by Jesse Palmer that everyone was invited to travel to Madrid. Minutes later, the bachelor and his suitors are seen in Spain, with Dina being pulled aside for Episode 4's first one-on-one date. She and Grant spend their time together on an exploratory visit, doing everything from playing soccer and going on a romantic boat ride. Over dinner, Dina shared more about her strong personality and her experience growing up as one of eleven kids. Although their evening ended on a positive note, with Grant giving Dina a rose, Carolina continued to utter complaints at the hotel.

To make things even more frustrating for her, she was selected to participate in the group date instead of the one-on-one. This week's group date was at Chinchón, where the ladies were tested on their "matadora" skills. In order to win a one-on-one date with Grant, the women had to compete for who could stay the longest on top of a mechanical bull. Zoe came out victorious, meaning she had plenty of alone time with the bachelor, allowing her to connect with him on a deeper level. The same thing goes for Sarafiena, who later in the episode went on a bungee jumping date with Grant.

Although the one-on-ones went well, the tensions at the hotel continued to rise when Juliana confronted Carolina about her negativity. Although Grant did sympathize with the latter after she shared her sorrows with him, he also spoke with Juliana and took into consideration her side of the story. To make matters worse, even Rose decided that it was best for her to go home instead of continuing to deal with the overall toxic environment brought up by Carolina. Still, the latter was given a second chance to prove her worth to the bachelor, while Natalie and Parisa were dismissed from the mansion.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 5?

With Carolina's attitude getting into the other ladies' nerves and Parisa's unexpected exit, Bachelor Nation fans couldn't help but share their reaction to Episode 4 on social media. Here are some tweets expressing their feelings about Grant and his suitors:

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelor' Season 29?

Episode 5 is the halfway mark of Grant's journey to finding love, with only five episodes left to the end of the season. Check out the complete schedule below to keep up with The Bachelor Season 29:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 January 27, 2025 Episode 2 February 3, 2025 Episode 3 February 10, 2025 Episode 4 February 17, 2025 Episode 5 February 24, 2025 Episode 6 March 3, 2025 Episode 7 March 10, 2025 Episode 8 March 17, 2025 Episode 9 March 24, 2025 Episode 10 March 31, 2025

Image via ABC

