Believe it or not, hometowns are right around the corner, and Grant Ellis will have to determine who he sees a future with. The Bachelor's upcoming episode will be an important one for this season's leading man, considering that before planning a wedding with his bride-to-be, he has to get her parents' approval. Family plays a pivotal role in any long-term relationship, so hometowns will be the perfect opportunity to establish a connection with those closest to his future fiancé. Given how the reality show operates and the fact that more than one lady is taking Grant with them to visit their families, there will be some skepticism from parents and siblings, who just want their daughter or sister to find their match. If you plan on tuning in for hometowns, here is everything you need to know about the episode, including who will be introducing Grant to his potential in-laws.

When Will 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 6 Arrive on Streaming?

Mondays are now allocated for The Bachelor Season 29. Episode 6 will air on March 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day via Hulu, much like the previous season of the reality show. For those who aren't subscribed to Hulu, and would like to sign up, plans range from $9.99 per month with ads to $18.99 per month without ads. Students are eligible to get a special deal, only paying $1.99 per month on an ad-supported plan.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 6

In the preview for Hometowns Week, Grant is seen meeting with Juliana, Dina, Zoe, and Litia's families. The bachelor shares that this is an important moment for him because, in order to propose to a woman, he must be accepted by her family. From what is revealed in the trailer, getting the in-laws' seal of approval will be somewhat of a challenge. Particularly when it comes to Litia introducing him as her first boyfriend outside the Mormon community. Meeting her parents will be a deciding factor, not only in terms of their compatibility but also in Grant's willingness to be open to learning more about her religion. The end of the clip hints that the bachelor will have a tough time choosing who he wants to get married to, which means that any of the ladies could be "the one".

What Happened in the Last Episode of 'The Bachelor'?

With hometowns up next, the remaining women enjoy one last trip with Grant Ellis before he determines which of them will get to take him to their families. As they travel to the Scottish Highlands, the bachelor invites Juliana to a one-on-one date straight out of a fairy tale. The two of them spend the day at a castle, trying on elegant wear and later indulging in a Bridgerton-esque ball. If slow dancing to music played by a string quartet wasn't enough to sweep her off her feet, Juliana also got to sit with Grant for a romantic dinner. It was then that she had the chance to be vulnerable and share more about her experience of being close to someone who struggled with addiction, a situation that had a huge impact on her. Given that the bachelor also grew up with a parent who wrestled with addiction, he could relate to what she told him, and they were able to find even more in common with each other.

Meanwhile, the drama persisted during the group date later in the episode, which had the girls participating in traditional Scottish activities at a local fair. Instead of everyone having fun together and using the limited time that each of them has to further their connections with Grant, Carolina made sure to draw attention to herself. Her attitude sparks interest from the bachelor, but not in a positive way. He even questioned her if she was interested in being there in the first place. Carolina also received a wave of criticism from the other women, who felt like she sabotaged their group date with what they referred to as a "damsel in distress" stance. Still, the episode carried on with the final one-on-one, which was a romantic stroll through Scotland. Litia was the lucky lady to secure this date, and her chemistry with Grant became even more visible through their sweet interactions.

Yet, during their dinner together, Litia did tell the bachelor an unexpected aspect about her family, sharing that her household is very conservative and of Mormon faith. This revelation came as a curveball, but by the end of Episode 5, she was still one of the final women to stick around for hometowns. The only other three that made it this far were Juliana, Dina, and Zoe (who is the only one who didn't get a private date with Grant).

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 6?

With Carolina finally getting sent home and Grant selecting his final four, there was lots to debrief about Episode 5. Bachelor Nation fans didn't seize the opportunity to share their honest reactions ahead of hometowns:

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelor' Season 29?

Episode 6 marks hometown week, which means that Grant's journey to finding love is coming to an end soon. There are only four episodes left before the end of the season. Check out the complete schedule below to keep up with The Bachelor Season 29:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 January 27, 2025 Episode 2 February 3, 2025 Episode 3 February 10, 2025 Episode 4 February 17, 2025 Episode 5 February 24, 2025 Episode 6 March 3, 2025 Episode 7 March 10, 2025 Episode 8 March 17, 2025 Episode 9 March 24, 2025 Episode 10 March 31, 2025

Image via ABC

