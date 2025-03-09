With The Bachelor Season 29's finale weeks away, it is finally time for the anticipated Women Tell All segment. Before witnessing Grant Ellis' venture into the Fantasy Suites, viewers will catch up with the ladies who are no longer in the running to become his future wife. Cast members like Carolina and Alexe will take the stage and discuss some of the ups and downs of their experience on The Bachelor. Given the amount of drama that went down throughout the season, Episode 7 will likely stir up chaos and tears, with the women becoming candid about the memories they hold from their stay at the mansion. Before tuning in, here is everything to know about the upcoming special, including when and where you can watch it.

When Will 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 7 Arrive on Streaming?

Image via ABC

Mondays are now allocated for The Bachelor Season 29. Episode 7 will air on March 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day via Hulu, much like the previous season of the reality show. For those who aren't subscribed to Hulu, and would like to sign up, plans range from $9.99 per month with ads to $18.99 per month without ads. Students are eligible to get a special deal, only paying $1.99 per month on an ad-supported plan.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 7

In the preview for "The Women Tell All" special, viewers take a trip down memory lane to some of the season's highlights. As some of the fan-favorite participants prepare to take the stage and rehash some of their old wounds and remember positive memories alongside Grant, the trailer gives us a taste of the major discussion items of their anticipated reunion. From Carolina's attitude throughout her stay at the mansion to Zoe's initial status as the season's villain, there's a lot for them to talk about in the episode leading up to the Fantasy Suites. Although the trailer does show a glimpse of Grant's connection with the final three women disputing his affection, it will take another week for us to see them interact in a more private setting.

What Happened in the Last Episode of 'The Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

In Episode 6 of The Bachelor, Grant visits the hometowns of the final four women he is interested in. First, he heads to Boston to spend time with Juliana's inner circle. Before meeting her family, the two of them visit a local Italian neighborhood, where they get to bond over making pizza and filling in cannolis together. Later on, Grant meets the people that mean the most to her, including her protective father. At a given moment, he even takes the bachelor aside for a private conversation, expressing his concerns over whether his daughter will or will not leave the reality show heartbroken. Although Grant did assure Juliana's father that he was genuinely interested in her, his connections with other participants made it hard to tell if she could be the one.

For instance, Zoe's relationship with him also has the potential to become something more. After all, their beautiful faux engagement shoot definitely proved that they would make a lovely pair if they were to tie the knot. Grant also seemed to get along well with her chosen family, and his conversation with Zoe's sister ended on a positive note, with him revealing that the participant stands out among the other women because of how vulnerable he can be with her. Similarly to Zoe,

Grant hit it off with Litia and her family during his trip to Wyoming for their hometown date. Although she told him that he was the first man she brought home that wasn't Mormon, their religious differences didn't pose a threat to their blooming romance or how her family perceived him.

The only get-together that didn't go as smoothly was Grant's visit to Chicago to meet Dina and her loved ones. Upon arrival, the bachelor was surprised to discover that her "very traditional family" didn't want to meet him because they didn't feel comfortable with the show's framework. He did get to hang out with her and meet some of Dina's friends, but when it came down to sending someone home, she was the only one to not get a rose.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 29, Episode 6?

Image via ABC

Given that Grant has selected his final three, and will soon go with them to the Fantasy Suites, Bachelor Nation fans are making their own predictions about who they think will be his fiancé by the end of the season. Here are some reactions to the last episode ahead of the upcoming "Women Tell All" special.

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelor' Season 29?

Image via ABC

After Episode 7, Grant's journey to finding love is coming to an end soon. After all, the bachelor is heading to the fantasy suites, which is the last chance he will get to make up his mind about whom to propose to. There are only three episodes left before the end of the season. Check out the complete schedule below to keep up with The Bachelor Season 29:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 January 27, 2025 Episode 2 February 3, 2025 Episode 3 February 10, 2025 Episode 4 February 17, 2025 Episode 5 February 24, 2025 Episode 6 March 3, 2025 Episode 7 March 10, 2025 Episode 8 March 17, 2025 Episode 9 March 24, 2025 Episode 10 March 31, 2025

Other Reality Shows Like 'The Bachelor' to Watch Next

Image via ABC

Given that The Bachelor only airs on Mondays, with episodes dropping on a weekly basis, there is plenty of time to catch up on other Bachelor spin-offs. Here are a few of them to check out if you haven't seen other reality shows from the same universe.

'The Golden Bachelor' (2023-Present)

Image via ABC/Disney

Similarly to its predecessor, The Golden Bachelor has an eligible bachelor getting to know a large group of suitors who are also seeking the chance to find their soulmate. Yet, what makes this version so fresh is that both the bachelor in question and the women he is connecting with are all in their golden years. Most of them have found love before but are either widowed, divorced, or in search of a companion to spend the rest of their lives with.