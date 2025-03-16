The finale for The Bachelor Season 29 is only days away. After giving out roses and embarking on swooning dates with over 25 women, the time has come for Grant Ellis to ultimately pick his lifetime partner. After Hometowns, this season's leading man narrowed down his options and chose the final three participants he could see himself with for forever. Litia, Juliana, and Zoe all have good chances of walking away with an engagement ring, but their fates will be sealed after the Fantasy Suites. Each of them will get to enjoy a trip to the Dominican Republic and spend the night with Grant before his decision is made. Given that the finale is drawing near, here is a guide with everything to know before it airs.

When Will 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Finale Arrive on Streaming?

Image via ABC

The Bachelor Season 29 finale will air on March 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day via Hulu, much like the previous season of the reality show. For those who aren't subscribed to Hulu, and would like to sign up, plans range from $9.99 per month with ads to $18.99 per month without ads. Students are eligible to get a special deal, only paying $1.99 per month on an ad-supported plan.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Finale

In the finale preview, Grant and his final three picks head to the Dominican Republic, a place he deems ideal for a proposal. As he spends quality time with Zoe, Juliana, and Litia going on zipline adventures and swimming in the ocean, it is hard to tell which one he will get engaged to. Grant's indecision is featured in the clip, with him admittedly feeling torn between the three ladies given how in love he is with each of them. The cast members are also unsure of how connected they truly are to the bachelor. After all, Litia is reluctant about Grant getting intimate with the other girls at the Fantasy Suites, Zoe views their lack of one-on-one dates as a setback to walking down the aisle, and Juliana believes she still has a lot to work on herself before committing to someone for life. The clip's final moments show Grant still pondering who he should pick as his fiancé, leaving this season's resolution a mystery.

What Happened in the Last Episode of 'The Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

During the Women Tell All special, 15 cast members reunited to rehash old wounds and spill the tea about their experiences on The Bachelor. The environment was tense to say the least. As the ladies recapped some of Season 29's major moments, their arguments with Zoe (one of Grant's final three) and Carolina were discussed in greater detail. The women were candid about how Carolina became a negative presence at the mansion, and even accused her of stealing away time that they could've spent with Grant. The participant didn't shy away from embracing her villain branding by wearing a light-blue blazer, with some of her quotes from the show.

The special then proceeded to the couch sessions, with Jesse Palmer speaking with some participants individually to discuss their connections with this season's leading man. At the end of Alexe's couch session, she had a surprise visit from her llama (who had previously appeared when the cast member first got introduced to Grant). Sarafiena and Dina also sat on the couch to discuss their takes on being sent home, with the latter believing that her parents' refusal to participate in the Hometowns' episode could've been the determining factor as to why her journey on the show got cut short. Carolina came in last to talk about her trajectory on The Bachelor, including her relationship with Grant. He later showed up to chat with the women one last time, and gave more clarity as to why Dina and Carolina didn't get a happy ending with him. The special came to a close with him rewatching his conversation with Rose, which sparked a lot of the misunderstandings of this season. The bachelor then acknowledged his part in the drama, and everything seemed to be resolved between him and the other cast members.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Finale?

Image via ABC

With the women reuniting and discussing what went down this season, particularly their arguments with Carolina, Bachelor Nation fans were quick to share their opinions about the Women Tell All special. Here are a few online reactions:

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelor' Season 29?

Image via ABC

After the finale airs, Grant's journey to finding love will come to an end. After all, the bachelor will make up his mind about whom to propose to right after the Fantasy Suites, with only the reunion episode left before Season 29 wraps up. Check out the complete schedule below:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 January 27, 2025 Episode 2 February 3, 2025 Episode 3 February 10, 2025 Episode 4 February 17, 2025 Episode 5 February 24, 2025 Episode 6 March 3, 2025 Episode 7 March 10, 2025 Episode 8 March 17, 2025 Episode 9 March 24, 2025

Image via Disney/Christopher Willard

