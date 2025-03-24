After Grant Ellis handed out several roses throughout The Bachelor Season 29, he is finally ready to give his final rose to the woman he wants to marry. As his journey towards finding love nears an end, the bachelor must make up his mind about which of his final two picks he is ready to take the next step with. Given that only Juliana and Litia are still vying for Grant's heart, it is only a matter of time for him to make a decision about whom he should get engaged to. Season 29's final episode premieres this coming week, and it will be a three-hour-long special that you won't want to miss. For more details on where and when to tune in for the finale followed by the After the Rose reunion, here is a handy guide with all the info you should know.

When Will 'The Bachelor' Season 29's Finale Arrive on Streaming?

Image via ABC

The Bachelor Season 29 finale, as well as the After the Rose reunion, will air on March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day via Hulu, much like the previous season of the reality show. For those who aren't subscribed to Hulu, and would like to sign up, plans range from $9.99 per month with ads to $18.99 per month without ads. Students are eligible to get a special deal, only paying $1.99 per month on an ad-supported plan.

Watch the New Teaser for 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Finale

The latest teaser for The Bachelor Season 29 finale features Grant making a tough call. After an emotional conversation with his family, this season's leading man shares his thoughts on the final two women who could become his lifetime partner. He mentions that he can envision a future with both Litia and Juliana, making his decision that much harder. Minutes before proposing, Jesse Palmer asks Grant to tell him which of the two he should summon first, given that this will seal the fate of whom the bachelor will end up with. The trailer closes off on a cliffhanger, leaving fans of the reality show wondering about whether he will get engaged at all by the end of this season, since he is clearly unaware of whom to choose.

What Happened in the Last Episode of 'The Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

The last episode was Fantasy Suites, with Grant taking Litia, Juliana, and Zoe on a romantic getaway to the Dominican Republic. Each of them spent an entire day alone with the bachelor, trying to make as much use of the time that they had to ask any pressing questions before the final rose. Juliana went on a date with Grant first, but prior to it, she received some words of advice from Daisy Kent, the runner-up in the last season of the reality hit. The participant shared more about the infidelity she experienced in her past relationship and how that prevented her from pursuing a second chance at love for a long time. This conversation set the tone for her adventurous day with the bachelor, as the two drove through the jungle together. Before heading to the Fantasy Suite, she opened up to Grant about her insecurities, leading him to feel even more drawn to her because of her vulnerability.

On the following day, he got to hang out with Zoe, who also had the opportunity to speak with a Bachelor alum prior to meeting with Grant. She had the chance to sit down with Rachel Nonce, and confided in her about her own reservations, including the fact that she never had a one-on-one date this season. As their date activity, Zoe and Grant participated in a silent couples yoga session, which definitely did not help the participant feel more at ease about not knowing the leading man fully. During the night portion of their day together, she shared how little time she got to spend with him in comparison to the other ladies. Even though they did go to the Fantasy Suite, Zoe was sent home by the end of the episode.

The last person Grant got to spend quality time with was Litia. Given how nervous she was in anticipation of the overnight date, she opened up to Bachelor winner Kaity Biggar, who in turn advised her to focus on her own experience with Grant and refrain from asking what the other ladies' experiences were like in the Fantasy Suite. During their daytime date, Grant and Litia have fun ziplining through the jungle. After that, the two finally get on the same page about their expectations when it comes to family and intimacy, leading them to say "I love you" to each other. Although this might seem like a major sign that Litia might get engaged at the end of the season, Grant did seem to second guess his decision to tell her that he loved her.

Who Are 'The Bachelor's Final Two Picks?

Image via ABC

Grant is torn between two women, and they are Litia and Juliana. Juliana is a 28-year-old client service associate from Massachussets, and she seems to have the most in common with Grant. The two indulged in a magical one-on-one date earlier in the season, attending a ball inside a real castle in Scotland. Despite still being shattered by her past relationship, Juliana's vulnerability has led her to connect with Grant on a more emotional level. As for Litia, a 31-year-old venture capitalist from Utah, she seemed to be the first participant that the bachelor could envision as his wife. They had some very honest conversations, including one where she shared that her family was of Mormon faith. Although Grant was reluctant about whether he could fit in with her relatives, he was pleasantly surprised by how welcoming her parents were during Hometowns and soon felt even more confident about a future with her.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Finale?

Image via ABC

Now that it is a question of time for us to know who Grant will propose to, Bachelor Nation fans are already predicting who they think will get engaged to this season's leading man. Here are some online reactions:

