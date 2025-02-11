Grant Ellis has found himself in quite the conundrum! Week 3 of The Bachelor Season 29 did not disappoint with its he-said-she-said drama. The episode, which aired on February 10, 2025, involved a prom group date where Grant wanted to experience the high school milestone he never got to attend due to his focus on basketball.

The Bachelor Season 29 lead also invited Gary Levingston, Jack Lencioni, Jonathan Rone, and Keith Gordon from The Golden Bachelorette to join the fun. While Grant and the season’s villain Zoe McGrady were busy dancing, Carolina Quixano wondered where she stood with Grant after Rose Sombke alleged that the former basketball pro had told her that he was thinking about the latter when dancing with the former during a group date in Week 2. Unable to digest the information, Carolina confronted Grant about the same, who outright stated that the claim was a lie.

After facing such a serious allegation, Grant wanted to investigate the rumor since Carolina hadn’t revealed the identity of the person who made the statement. He began questioning all the women who were on the group date, and eventually, Rose admitted that she remembered him saying something along those lines. After Rose apologized, Grant considered the matter water under the bridge, and she still wound up getting a rose at the end of the night. But not before stating how the allegation was an attack on his character, defending himself in the following words:

“For me to belittle somebody else that I have a connection with, that’s some player s---. I’m not a player.”

Contestant Beverly Ortega Had to Abrupty Depart ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29