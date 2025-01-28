The 29th Season of The Bachelor premiered on ABC last night, and it is off to a good start for this season’s lead, Grant Ellis. However, as revealed by The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer, this season is not so smooth sailing for the retired athlete. Although Ellis has teased People that the ending was right for him, how he got there is a completely different story.

Ellis first made an appearance in Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, and fans quickly took a liking to him. Sadly for Ellis, his journey to make Tran his Mrs Right came to an end before his hometown dates, upsetting viewers, as they believed that he was charismatic. Happily, executives quickly revealed that he’ll be the next Bachelor, so Ellis’ quest for love is far from over.

What Ellis had to say about how his season ended seems promising. Speaking on how Season 29 ends, Ellis says, “Without giving away too much, things ended the way they were supposed to end, and I'm happy with it. I'm happy with decisions I made, and I don't regret anything. I'm very happy with the ending.”

Grant Ellis’s Happy Ever After On ‘The Bachelor’ Did Not Come So Easily

Image via ABC

Shortly before Ellis’ debut as the Bachelor, Palmer stated that Ellis had to be rushed into making a decision between his final two women for the final rose. In the trailer for the current season, Ellis is seen being conflicted over who to choose. But Ellis’ panic over choosing the right woman is valid, as he is planning to spend the rest of his life with his chosen suitor.

Speaking on Ellis’ indecisiveness, Palmer stated that he had never seen anyone on The Bachelor as indecisive as Ellis before the final rose. “Normally, I think our leads have a little bit more clarity - a lot more clarity - heading into the final day,” he said, “and I really think that's how conflicted Grant really was." Explaining that the cameras had to keep rolling and Ellis had to make a decision, he said, "It got to a point during our conversation where it was so up in the air. I mean, we had to get it going. He's got to make a decision, and we have to have an ending."

Sparks Could Be Flying Between ‘The Bachelor’ Lead And His First Impressions Pick

Last night's episode saw his potential suitors arrive at the Bachelor Mansion. Although many women had caught his eye, it was the speech therapist Alexe who received the first impression rose after bringing a special guest - Linda the No-Drama Llama. This season, whoever gets the first impression rose gets a one-to-one date with Ellis, and Alexe is the lucky one this time around. However, this did not put much pressure on Ellis’ decision regarding who got the first rose.

Speaking about his first impression rose pick, Ellis said,” I just think that our connection was there and she made me laugh. We had a really good chemistry and that's why I chose her. And she brought a llama in the house! She took a risk and it paid off.” Although it is far too early to tell, there is no denying that sparks are flying between Alexe and Ellis. The Bachelor airs every Monday on ABC.