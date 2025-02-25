The Bachelor Season 29 leading man, Grant Ellis, has a lot weighing on his mind as Hometown Week draws near. During the February 24, 2025, episode of the show, Grant confessed that choosing the four women whose families he would meet wont be easy. “I have huge decisions to make this week,” Grant explained, “It’s going to be difficult." In the final week before the hometown dates, Grant traveled to Scotland, where he went on two emotional one-on-one dates and one explosive group date.

While Grant’s one-on-one dates with Juliana Pasquarose and Litia Garr went smoothly, the group date saw rising tensions. It all started when Carolina Sofia started getting upset about Grant having stronger connections with the other ladies. Things escalated when The Bachelor admitted to questioning his compatibility with Carolina. However, the rest of the group didn’t like the fact that Carolina took up so much of Grant’s time during the date. During the afterparty, Zoe McGrady told Grant that it was tough for her to see one contestant getting all the attention.

Carolina and Dina Make Amends After Their Heated Confrontation