Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor was nothing short of a fairytale. He was the knight in shining armor. What really stood out about him was his ability to be very intentional with his words. Throughout the whole season, the only girl he ever said "I love you" to was Kelsey Anderson, who he ended up proposing to. It's no surprise the two are still together. He kept the details of what happened in the fantasy suites private, as any respectful man would. You could tell his intentions were pure as gold.

We're only two episodes into this season of The Bachelor, and things are already taking a drastically different turn. In his short time as a leading man, it's already become glaringly obvious that Grant Ellis is only on the show for one reason - to promote his music career. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we've seen this happen in the Bachelor franchise.

Grant Ellis Is Only 'The Bachelor' To Promote His Music

Let's take it back to the very beginning — his entry on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette. He got out of the limo and sang and beatboxed a song he wrote for her. That didn't raise too many alarm bells. Fans thought, okay, he has musical talent and wrote a song for her. How cute! Nobody saw too many red flags during his time in Jenn's season, but once this season began, things went south. Just days before his season of The Bachelor was supposed to premiere, Grant released his first single, "Party Girl." The song is about a girl who likes to party and how it affects her boyfriend. But it is a very convenient time to release a song. To make things a little weirder, the cover art for the song is him standing outside the limo on The Bachelor premiere night. With these obvious marketing schemes, he is clearly using his position as The Bachelor to boost his music career.

Let's fast-forward to the second episode of this season. Not one, but two of his dates centered around Grant singing. Alexe Godin, who won the first impression rose, got to go on a one-on-one date with Grant. The two went to an abandoned mall, which was a little odd in and of itself. It was giving almost apocalyptic vibes. What happened to the romance? And to the budget? Grant starts serenading Alexe with a song he supposedly came up with on the spot, but we all know it was prepared beforehand. Then, the group date ended up being a rap competition where the ladies had to perform. In Grant fashion, of course, he had to perform once again for the ladies and to crowds of people at the competition. The whole episode was catered more to promoting his music career than actually getting to know the ladies.

This Isn't The First Time We've Seen This Happen In The Bachelor Franchise