We can all admit that Season 29 of The Bachelor may not be the best version of the hit reality show. Although Grant Ellis was a sweetheart throughout the entire experience, it is evident that he was not ready to be the sole bachelor. Ellis' choices this season have been confusing because he does not want to choose, so his decisions become unpredictable. Even though he made the best of the situation, it is clear that Ellis was not ready to be on The Bachelor.

Ellis has had trouble being the leading man on The Bachelor. Maybe Joey Graziadei set Ellis up for failure by spoiling fans with his relationship with Kelsey Anderson in Season 28. Although Ellis did not have the fairytale romance that last season yielded, he was still a good bachelor overall and a delight in a group setting while on The Bachelorette. However, like Jenn Tran in Season 21 of The Bachelorette, Ellis worked perfectly as one of many but found difficulty being the lead. Grant Ellis was unprepared to be the only one making the decisions on The Bachelor.

Grant Ellis Has Made Strange Choices on 'The Bachelor'

Image via John Fleenor/Disney

With a show like The Bachelor, the audience wants to see what is inside the bachelor's mind. With Ellis, however, some of his choices have not made sense. Yes, Ellis kept people he liked, like Litia Garr and Julianna Pasquarosa, his finalists. Yet, he also kept Zoe McGrady, who he had not had a one-on-one with until the hometown episode. A contestant with no one-on-one before Hometown has never won The Bachelor, and with McGrady cut right before the finale, that remains true. So why did he keep her at all? Ellis also kept Dina Lupancu going into the hometown episode. In fact, despite having a strong connection with Carolina Quixano, Ellis cut her and kept two people he barely knew and did not connect with. Ellis' decisions on who to keep were all over the place and did not show a clear line of thinking.

Ellis Took Too Much Stock in the Opinions of Others on 'The Bachelor'