The next highly anticipated season of The Bachelor is quickly approaching. This time, fan-favorite Grant Ellis from Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette takes a stab at finding the one. Joey Graziadei's season was everything fans had ever wanted. He ended the season proposing to Kelsey Anderson, and he was so well-liked that he went on to win Dancing With The Stars. However, I’m getting a feeling that Grant’s season of The Bachelor is going to turn out very differently from Joey’s. The Bachelor producers are setting up high expectations for Grant, painting him as a “perfect man,” who knows exactly what he wants to be - a husband and a father. But nothing is as good as it seems. Producers are putting a lot of pressure on Grant to find a wife at the end of the season because they're trying to cover up some red flags.

Grant was so well-liked on Jenn's season because he came in knowing exactly what he wanted - to be a husband and father. However, Bachelor producers really took this and ran with it, painting this picture of him as the "perfect man." Coming off of Joey's season, which was arguably one of the most favored seasons in Bachelor Nation, producers needed to secure a fairytale ending. How are they doing this? By creating promos that market Grant as a sort of "Prince Charming," or the perfect husband.

'The Bachelor' Producers Are Setting Grant Ellis up To Fail

In a promo for this season, the ladies droned on and on about how he "checks everyone's boxes," one contestant even saying, "Cinderella can take a full backseat because this is the next-level type of love." In another promo on Instagram, the caption read, "Your wish is Grant(ed), baby. See you January 27!" The song "Genie in a Bottle" by Christina Aguilera plays in the background. In the promo, several of Grant's contestants are shown saying things like, "His eyes. And his skin," "Where did y'all find this man?," "Everything that I'm looking for is, like, everything that he is," "Is this real? Is he real?"

The expectations they are putting on him are unrealistically high. These promos paint him as every girl's wish coming true. A man that is the full-package; attractive, talented, emotionally intelligent, and knows what he wants. Although he may be all of those things, he has no room to make mistakes, test the waters and discover what he wants, because The Bachelor has already decided exactly who he has to be.

I think Grant may crumble under the pressure. During The Bachelor season 28, Joey expressed how stressful it was for him to have to live up to those high expectations. The producers also set the bar high during The Golden Bachelor, when they unfairly created a persona for Gerry Turner that he could never live up to. Clearly, the producers haven't learned from that mistake, and they're once again putting pressure on their lead. I think Grant is going to find it extremely difficult to dive into finding a genuine relationship when there is so much pressure on him to be someone he's not.

Are Producers Trying To Hide Grant Ellis' Red Flags?