Grant Ellis, the charismatic 31-year-old day trader from Houston, is all set to take the center stage on The Bachelor Season 29 of the reality dating series and while things are looking smooth for the lead, Ellis recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming season in an interview right before the January 27, 2025 premiere. Although he avoided the specifics with each contestant, Ellis didn’t hold back from zeroing in on his thoughts about the mystery Fantasy Suites!

In an exclusive Zoom interview with Parade, Ellis opened up about the emotional journey viewers can expect from the show, teased tantalizing details about his famed Fantasy Suites, and revealed how he navigated having 25 women vying for his heart. Just for context — although Ellis had appeared in Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, he was eliminated before even making it to Fantasy Suites, so this was his first experience navigating them, just like the other contestants. When inquired about the suites, this is how Ellis put his sentiments into words:

“I approached them very carefully. I think any time physical intimacy is involved, it can enhance feelings so I really tried to wait because I didn’t want to make a decision off of that and be confused. I really tried to approach them carefully, and I think I did that.”

Grant Ellis Also Explained What He Wants in a Partner