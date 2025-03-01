The Bachelor lead Grant Ellis will have to make a huge choice after hometowns, and soon, viewers will know his final rose pick. However, like many Bachelor leads, Ellis’ choice will be a hard choice to make, but an important one. In a conversation with Us Weekly, Ellis opens up about how he became torn between two women and the different expectations as a bachelor “of color”.

Ellis made his first appearance on The Bachelorette last season, which was led by Jenn Tran. Unfortunately, his time was cut short, and he did not make it to hometowns. Luckily for Ellis, fans and executives fell in love with his charisma, so he was announced as the next bachelor earlier than usual.

“When you intertwine logic and emotion, it’s really tough,” Ellis said about being torn between two women. “I think you have to blend a little logic with a little emotion and ask, ‘What’s good for me?’ and ‘What feels right to me?’ Finding that middle ground is challenging, but it’s where you have to start.” Ellis also said that regardless of how his season ends, his experience has been “transformative.” “Now I’m in a position where I don’t have to be lonely anymore. I think that’s a love story in itself.”

‘The Bachelor’ Lead Talks High Expectations as a “Bachelor of Color”