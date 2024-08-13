The Big Picture Grant Ellis will be the next lead in The Bachelor.

Ellis aims to find love with someone who shares his values.

Ellis becomes the second black male lead in the show's history.

The next season of The Bachelor has found its next lead. Following his appearance in the latest season of The Bachelorette, Grant Ellis will return to the franchise, but not as a contestant, but rather, as the star of the reality dating show. Ellis was a fan favorite in the 21st season of The Bachelorette and was sent home during week 6 of the show. While his time on The Bachelorette was cut short, at least he's given a second chance to find love.

Bachelor Nation describes Ellis as a "self-proclaimed mama’s boy" with an "infectious smile and unwavering positivity."

His goal for his upcoming season is to find someone who shares his values and humour and says he's ready for the real deal. During a Q&A for the show, he sees himself married and having his kids in 5 years. And if there was one thing he learned during his time on The Bachelorette, it was to be himself, no matter what. Ellis will become the second-ever black male lead in the franchise. In an announcement video that was aired on Good Morning America, he hopes to find someone who's kind and understanding, as well as adventurous, affectionate, and loving.

Who s 'The Bachelor's Grant Ellis, and What Happened During His Time on 'The Bachelorette?'

Before his finance career, Ellis was also a former basketball player. He played when he was young, but had to stop due to an injury. His game plan in The Bachelorette was to win Tran's heart in any way he could, whether it's through his actions or his quirky performances.

When Ellis first appeared in The Bachelorette, his first move towards Jenn Tran was to beatbox. The 30-year-old Texan Day trader popped a beat, then broke into song, saying that it was nice to finally meet the female TV personality.

Ellis had a one-on-one date with Tran in New Zealand. The two went on a romantic horse-riding adventure on the beach, as well as shared their vulnerability grew their connection. Unfortunately, during week 6's rose ceremony, Ellis was sent home and was unable to get the remaining roses before Hometown week.

The Bachelor season 29 is scheduled to air on ABC in 2025. Meanwhile, new episodes of the current season of The Bachelorette air every Monday at 8/7 and can be streamed on the ABC website. Follow Collider to stay tuned for more updates.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette can be streamed on Hulu.

