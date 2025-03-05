Fantasy Suites is upon us as The Bachelor lead Grant Ellis advances three women after hometown dates. Litia Garr, Juliana Pasquarosa, and Zoe McGrady are all about to have more time with Ellis after Dina Lupancu was sent home, and this time, in an intimate setting overnight. However, Garr, a front-runner for the engagement ring, has some feelings ahead of the week.

As many know, Garr grew up in a Mormon family, which originally spelled trouble for her connection with Ellis. However, her religion does not seem to put a dent in their relationship as they continue to move forward. During hometowns, which aired on Monday, Garr opened up to her mother about Fantasy Suite week and how she would feel if Ellis were to get intimate with other women. “Next week is Fantasy Suites, so it’s, like, an overnight date,” Garr shared with her mother. “And I just think, like, it would hurt my feelings if he slept with other girls. I’m not going to sleep with him, so…”

‘The Bachelor’s Connection With Litia Grows Deeper

Garr has previously shared that she is Mormon. However, her religion did not become focal to her journey on The Bachelor until hometowns week, as Ellis’ visit to Afton prompted him to engage with the religion. Luckily for Garr and Ellis, Garr’s family accepted him regardless of faith, as long as he had a connection to God.

When opening up to her mother about the Fantasy Suite, Garr shared her true feelings for Ellis. When Garr’s mother asked, “Are you open to just keeping an open mind and not deciding before [about] ‘if he does or doesn’t it means this or that?'” Litia responded that she would have to “give him the benefit of the doubt,” as “he’s always made me feel taken care of and safe and special. So it makes me feel like he’s different.”

Grant Ellis Has Other Deep Connections on ‘The Bachelor’