In the past ten years, the reality dating show has found a new level of popularity, with the likes of Love Island and Love is Blind becoming global hits with versions replicated in all corners of the world. However, long before the dominance of this pair, one dating show was laying the groundwork and has been pulling in millions of viewers for 23 years ever since.

That series is The Bachelor, with the Mike Fleiss-created show seeing wannabe romantics vying for the heart of one hopeful Bachelor. Now, after many successful years, the series is back in business, with the upcoming Season 29 seeing Grant Ellis, a formerly unsuccessful contestant of The Bachelorette, take his spot in the limelight. So, without further ado, here's a look at where you can watch The Bachelor Season 29.

When is 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Released?

The official air date for The Bachelor Season 29's premiere episode is Monday, January 27, 2025. This day marks an enticing one for network television fans, with the return of NCIS and NCIS: Origins for their midseason premieres, Season 2 of Tribunal Justice on Prime Video, and several other new arrivals set to keep audiences busy on Monday night.

Is 'The Bachelor' Season 29 On TV?

As is customary, The Bachelor will be airing live on ABC, with episodes set to run weekly through March 31, 2025, should there be only ten episodes. A special two-hour episode kicks off Season 29 on Monday, January 27, at 8 p.m. ET, followed directly by a new-to-ABC series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Is 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Streaming?

If you can't catch The Bachelor live when it airs on ABC, don't fear, as episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Currently, the streamer holds previous seasons of the show available for your viewing pleasure.

For those without a Hulu subscription who will need one to catch the newest Bachelor season, Hulu is available for $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year) on an ad-based plan or $18.99 per month on an ad-free plan. Alternatively, students can get Hulu, with ads, for just $1.99 per month. For Hulu with live TV, the options are as follows:

Can You Stream 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Without Hulu?

If streaming is your viewing method of choice, Hulu is certainly your best bet. However, if you miss an episode on ABC and need to catch up, you can still watch episodes via ABC.com or the ABC app.

Watch 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Trailer

Although not a traditional trailer, the release of a look at Grant's season on The Bachelorette in which he failed to find love with Jenn Tran perfectly sets up an enticing season to come. According to ABC's bio of this season's love-seeker:

"After an emotional exit, Grant Ellis' journey to find love will continue as he takes on the role of leading man for the upcoming 29th season of "The Bachelor." The adventurous day trader, who captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his genuine desire to build a future centered around family, will be handing out roses when his season premieres next year on ABC."

Grant will, of course, not be alone in the upcoming season, with 25 women ready to battle for his heart and a chance at a happily-ever-after. The women in question include:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J.

Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Fla.

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Ga.

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y.

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, N.Y.

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, N.D.

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, Calif.

J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Mass.

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, N.C.

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky.

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C.

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich.

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, N.Y.

Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Ill.

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, N.Y.

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va.

Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nev.

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y.

What is the Episode Schedule For 'The Bachelor' Season 29?

Currently, there's still plenty of information unknown about the upcoming 29th season. Nevertheless, that doesn't stop many from estimating what a schedule might look like, with the likely structure reading as follows:

Episode: Description: Release Date: 1 "Love is on the horizon as 25 remarkable women prepare to open their hearts to Grant Ellis; a bold, new twist on the traditional first impression rose." Monday, January 27, 2025 2 TBC Monday, February 3, 2025 3 TBC Monday, February 10, 2025 4 TBC Monday, February 17, 2025 5 TBC Monday, February 24, 2025 6 TBC Monday, March 3, 2025 7 TBC Monday, March 10, 2025 8 TBC Monday, March 17, 2025 9 TBC Monday, March 24, 2025 10 TBC Monday, March 31, 2025