Zoe McGrady’s elimination on The Bachelor Season 29, Episode 8, came as a surprise to most viewers, particularly because the 25-year-old made it to Grant Ellis’ final four and even scored a hometown date, despite never having enjoyed a traditional one-on-one date with him. However, after the elimination episode aired, McGrady took it to Instagram to express her disappointment. Not just that — she actually threw an unnamed accusation, indirectly aimed at the producers.

Although her hometown visit apparently went well, McGrady had realized early on that her overnight Fantasy Suite date would be pivotal. She was going head-to-head against Juliana Pasquarosa and Litia Garr, who both had deeper connections with Ellis. However, McGrady eventually found herself at a disadvantage when the daytime portion of her date consisted of silent yoga, and prevented them from speaking or strengthening their bond in any meaningful way.

Shortly after her departure, McGrady took to her Instagram stories to voice her frustration, as per ScreenRant. She reposted a fan’s Instagram story that poked fun at the idea of giving the “girl who has the least screen time” a date with “NO TALKING.” In her own caption, she wrote, “Was I silent or was I silenced!!” This came at a time when most viewers were already suspicious that the producers arranged an activity that eliminated any possibility of conversation, especially for a contestant who had already spent so little quality time with Ellis.

Zoe McGrady Was Painted As a Villain Rather Early On