Like every other reality dating show this year, this season of The Bachelor has gone by in the blink of an eye. Season 29 of The Bachelor begins to wrap up, Grant Ellis gets closer and closer to finding his one true love. Of the remaining women, Zoe McGrady is the least likely option because of unlucky circumstances. Zoe McGrady has not had the opportunity to spend time with Grant, which unfortunately indicates that Zoe cannot win The Bachelor.

This season of The Bachelor has been great, but Grant's choices have sometimes been surprising. Zoe started the season one of many girls but stood out. Everything that Zoe has done on The Bachelor has proven how strong and open Zoe is. Despite her drive and passion, a few things stand in the way of Zoe's chances of winning. Zoe did not get to spend personal time with Grant. However, Grant still gave Zoe a rose over Dina Lupancu. There is not much time left before Grant must make his final decision, but despite trying her hardest, Zoe cannot win.

Zoe Started the Season Off as a Villain on 'The Bachelor'