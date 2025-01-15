Whatever happened to thick thighs save lives? Bachelor Nation seems to have missed the memo. While reality dating shows like Love Is Blind have been checking all the boxes regarding representation, The Bachelor seems stuck on the archaic notion that one can only be considered eligible if one fits in the box of societal beauty standards. For a show like The Bachelor, which has been ongoing for over a decade, the franchise must be more mindful of the nuances in the casting process by opting to cast individuals who showcase a range of body diversity rather than the traditional cardboard cut-out contestants.

Ahead of The Bachelor Season 29, which will premiere on January 27, 2025, ABC has released the contestants who will be vying for a place in Grant Ellis’ heart. Upon zooming out, I believe it’s evident that despite making significant changes in the franchise in terms of racial inclusivity and introducing senior spin-offs in the forms of The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation has missed the mark on size inclusivity.

There Is an Obvious Lack of Size Inclusivity on ‘The Bachelor

Close

It’s hard to ignore that the female leads and contestants on the popular reality dating show are rarely women who are bigger than a size 8. After 50 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, only three plus-size contestants have been featured on the show. Bo Stanley from The Bachelor Season 19, Bryan Witzmann, and Brett Harris from The Bachelorette seasons 18 and 21, respectively, were the only three contestants cast outside the size bracket of the usual contestants. In the 21st century, where individuals are encouraged to celebrate who they are, be it appearance or identity, Bachelor Nation needs to come out of its rigid casting process that projects only a specific conventional body type to be considered eligible. Roses for Every Body is a campaign launched in 2022 that tackled the issue of how The Bachelor franchise normalizes exclusive body standards on the show. They shared a post on Instagram reflecting on the three times a plus-size person was featured on the show, and all three of them were eliminated with limited screen time during the first episode.