The Bachelor franchise loves its villains. It took ABC a few seasons, but now the production realizes viewers love someone to hate. Since then, every season, they label someone as the "bad guy." Most of the time, the villains deserve the label. We had the OG villain Courtney Robinson, who embodied the now Bachelor cliché "I didn't come here to make friends." She rubbed the other contestants the wrong way and insulted her way through the competition. Tierra LiCausi from Season 17 was the tantrum queen. From her teary confessionals to her conniving behavior, Tierra earned her villain label. In Season 26, we had Shanae Ankney. Besides being a bully, she was infamously at the crux of the "Shrimp Gate" scandal.

Producers tend to create a villain out of someone who has issues with the other ladies, and this season, producers have their eyes set on Zoe McGrady. However, Zoe is not as wicked as the production is making her out to be. She's no Courtney, Tierra, or Shanae — by any means. She's not calculated, mean, or conniving. Zoe, like the rest of the contestants, came on the show to pursue leading man, Grant Ellis — and that's exactly what she's doing.

Why All The Animosity Towards Zoe McGrady?