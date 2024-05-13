The Big Picture Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay are divorcing after over 4 years of marriage.

Abasolo is seeking spousal support and legal fees during the divorce process.

The estranged couple is currently living together in an awkward and strained situation in their shared North Hollywood home.

The star of The Bachelorette Season 13 hasn't addressed her divorce publicly. She picked Bryan Abasolo at the end of filming in 2017 and married him in 2019. The chiropractor filed for divorce and cited the end of December 2023 as the date of their separation in the filing. "After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," he revealed in an Instagram post. "My parents have been married forever, and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps." Abasolo's recent filing revealed how the former couple is handling living together.

Abasolo is seeking spousal support and therefore went into detail about their finances in court documents. Radar Online reported that the chiropractor claims to make $1,600 per month from his work and rental income while Lindsay makes $62,006 per month. He is asking for $75,000 to cover legal fees and to obtain a forensic accountant.

Bryan and Rachel don't speak in their shared home

The estranged husband claimed they're living together in their marital home, but would like to move out. "Our current living situation is very awkward and strained," the court documents reportedly read. "We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings."

He hopes to maintain the same standard of living, and claimed his career was affected by moving twice for Rachel Lindsay's career. The couple previously made headlines for spending part of their marriage in separate states. Lindsay said in 2020 she felt connected to the city as a podcast host of Bachelor Happy Hour. She also got a job as a correspondent for EXTRA and left Miami while Abasolo stayed. They eventually lived together again.

The estranged couple live in North Hollywood, California. The U.S. Sun reported the three-bedroom was bought for $2.1 million. The home is where she has filmed her podcast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, and Abasolo has filmed workout videos there. tedly."

