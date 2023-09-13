The Big Picture Former The Bachelorette star Charlie Newling tragically died in a car crash just weeks after his second child was born.

Newling battled with drug and alcohol addiction and struggled with criticism following his appearance on the reality show.

Despite being initially dubbed "Mr. Perfect," Newling faced backlash for his controlling behavior and failure to disclose having a son during the show.

Former The Bachelorette Australia star Charlie Newling died after his car crashed off a 70-meter Dover Heights cliff in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, just weeks after the birth of his second child. He was 36. The authorities found the reality star after locals reported a burning car at the bottom of the cliff. According to the Daily Mail, paramedics attempted to revive Newling at around 11 p.m. but were unable to do so. His death was not deemed suspicious, but a report for the coroner is being prepared. Newling and his partner, Kristal Taylor, had just welcomed their newborn daughter just over a month ago after his sudden death. In addition, the reality star has a 13-year-old son from his previous relationship.

During his final months, the former Bachelorette star was reportedly battling with drug and alcohol addiction. The Daily Mail also stated that an insider revealed the star's difficulties coping with the criticism and negative press following his appearance on the said reality program.

"Charlie's demon was meth a few years back. Because of it he said his wiring in his brain was screwed," the source told Daily Mail. "He got off meth in 2020. He went to Queensland to escape meth and found himself against living on Aboriginal tribal land."

Newling Was Reality TV's "Mr. Perfect"

Image via Channel 10

Having worked as a bodybuilder, Newling appeared in the fourth season of The Bachelorette's Australian iteration, which saw Ali Oetjen searching for the perfect match. Vying for Oejten's heart against 17 other suitors, Newling was the show's front-runner and was even dubbed "Mr. Perfect" for his noteworthy family values. However, Oejten chose to eliminate Newling during Episode 10 and ultimately decided to choose Taite Radley as the season's winner.

But though Newling was a favorite from earlier episodes, some fans called out his controlling behavior and his refusal to introduce Oejten to his family until they were exclusively dating. Newling then briefly dated former The Bachelor star Dasha Gaivoronski, before beginning a brief relationship with influencer Esme DeWitt in 2019.

Shortly after his elimination, a clip of him being wrestled to the ground by security emerged — which Daily Mail also reported — after he was denied re-entry into a pub and garden bar in Sydney. Some of the show's fans also turned their backs on the star after finding out he had a son from a previous relationship, which he did not disclose during his time on the show.

Though the star maintained a low profile, he was convicted of low-range drunk driving in 2021. Moreover, in September last year, he was sentenced to 13 months in prison for threatening to kill his stepfather through a series of text messages. His lawyer defended him by saying Newling had struggled with alcohol abuse.