Not only is The Bachelorette Season 21 star Devin Strader a heartbreaker, but he’s also been arrested before. Strader is already in hot water for suddenly calling off his engagement with The Bachelorette leading lady Jenn Tran. But it has now come to light that Tran’s ex-fiance was arrested in 2017 for allegedly trespassing into a former girlfriend’s apartment.

Entertainment Weekly obtained an affidavit confirming that Strader’s ex had obtained a restraining order against him when he burglarized her Lousiana home. In her report, Strader’s former girlfriend stated that the incident took place shortly after the two had broken up. That’s not all, though. While trespassing, Strader also stole a diamond necklace that he had gifted her while they were still dating.

The woman confessed that she had filed the restraining order after Strader came to her house and started banging on her door to let him in. He would also go on to do things like starting a fire outside her home (allegedly with the physical copy of the restraining order) and flattening her vehicle tires. After the incident, Strader pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was on unsupervised probation for a year. So, despite the heartbreak, Tran may have avoided a far more serious problem with Strader.

Devin Strader’s Reputation in Bachelor Nation Is Plummeting

During the After the Final Rose special, Tran and Strader came face-to-face for the first time after he broke up with her over text. The crowd welcomed Strader with a chorus of boos after hearing how he had treated Tran once they were done filming for the show. Despite winning The Bachelorette Season 21, Strader has emerged as one of the most hated contestants of the franchise thanks to his actions.

His criminal past is now raising questions about the franchise’s vetting process for its contestants. An insider speaking to Entertainment Weekly shared that the producers take background checks very seriously. They did their due diligence with Strader, but since the restraining order against him was sealed, it did not appear in their searches.

However, the burglary arrest affidavit, which also mentions the restraining order, is in the public record. However, this is not the first time the franchise has featured a contestant with a criminal past. The Bachelorette Season 14 contestant Lincoln Adim was also revealed to have been arrested for indecent assault and battery after his appearance on the show. But in a statement to People, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. claimed that the production had no knowledge of his charges when they cast him.

All episodes of The Bachelorette Season 21 are available to stream on Hulu. Tran is currently also starring on Dancing with the Stars Season 33 which airs every Tuesday night on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S.

