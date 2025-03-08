While every The Bachelorette contestant has her own unique charm, few titular stars of this hit show are as beloved as season 19's Gabby Windey. Yet she didn't start out as the internet icon fans know her as now. Windey first made waves on The Bachelor season 26 where, to the delight of all, she spent the entire installment offering comedic relief while calling out Clayton Echard for his many messy romances. This was only the beginning of her illustrious reality career, with the next few years seeing the star lead her own version of the sister show, place second on Dancing with the Stars, and eventually make her way into The Traitors castle where fans have been living for her hilariously biased approach over the past few months.

Windey is an endlessly endearing character, which made viewers so happy when she announced two years ago that she was queer and in a relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman — and which made them even happier over the couple's latest big news. Gabby Windey is a character that's impossible not to like, which means people from every corner of the reality TV genre have come together to celebrate what she just unveiled to the world: she and Hoffman got hitched!

Gabby Windey Has Always Deserved the Absolute Best!

It's hard to pinpoint when exactly Gabby Windey became a reality television icon, with many longtime fans of the icon thinking that she made her mark from the first moment she appeared on The Bachelor. Yet Windey has amassed a staying power that even the most iconic contestants often lack, her refusal to try and present herself as anything but authentic creating a legendary yet somehow relatable character for everyone to fall in love with. It's what has not only garnered her so many appearances in the medium but tons of fans, all of whom were deeply invested when Windey announced on The View in 2023 that she was dating writer and comedian Robby Hoffman. Their romance has been a hilariously heartfelt one, with their distinct personalities, love for dry comedy, and countless other cute factors making them one of the genre's most beloved couples. Fans have been waiting a very long time to see them tie the knot — they just didn't think it would take the Los Angeles wildfires to do the trick!

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Windey and Hoffman discuss how their path to the altar began with them evacuating the wildfires that took over LA earlier this year, with the pair fleeing their apartment for a penthouse in Las Vegas. It was there that Windey told Hoffman that she wanted to get married, explaining, 'Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in, and I’m always the one pumping the brakes, but when something feels right, it just feels right.' Despite this forwardness, Gabby knew that Hoffman had already been thinking of ways to propose, so they delayed the nuptials a few days so she could implement a proposal plan that consisted of Windey filling out a crossword, where all the answers spelled out 'Will You Marry Me?' A cute, deeply personal moment that played off of the pair's love for word puzzles, over the next day they spent a whopping $799 on a chapel, a ring, and a decently priced — but of course, completely glamorous — wedding dress for Gabby. It was a two-person affair, with the couple dancing down the aisle to Chappell Roan's 'Hot to Go!' knowing that all they needed to have the perfect wedding was each other (and their favorite song, of course).

Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman Are Reality Royalty