Taylor denied any wrongdoing, implying the incident was a ploy for fame.

Taylor had previous legal issues, including a DUI and arrest for public urination.

The Bachelorette Season 12 alum, James Taylor, has found himself in a legal predicament. Taylor, who competed on JoJo Fletcher's season of the popular reality dating show, was arrested in Texas on August 4, 2024, and was charged with assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint.

According to records obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Taylor was released the same day after being arrested by the College Station Police on warrants related to an incident that took place on April 24, 2024. He was released on two surety bonds, each costing him $4,000, totaling a whopping $8,000. David Simmons, the College Station Police spokesperson, revealed that the former reality TV star was taken “into custody at a local bar.” James Taylor shared in a statement with PEOPLE that he was practically unharmed in the incident.

Taylor further stated that he’s a nice guy and would never hurt anybody. According to his statement, the people in question seemed to involve a mother and a daughter. The Bachelorette alum further justified his innocence by saying that if anything untoward had happened or if anyone sustained any injuries, he’d be blasted over the internet by now. He also added that the whole incident could’ve been a ploy because the people in question were hungry for fame. James Taylor further explained his standpoint by stating the following incredulously:

“I'm a pretty big guy but I was trying to 'unlawfully restrain' a girl and she just … got away?… and walked right to her Uber right outside my house? With NO injuries?”

This Isn’t the First Time James Taylor Has Landed in a Legal Conundrum

Image from ABC

The Bachelorette Season 12 contestant who got sent home in week seven has had his fair share of run-ins with the law. He was detained in College Station, Texas, back in 2022 for driving under the influence and also for the unlawful possession of a weapon.

Local forum KBTX had also reported that Taylor was arrested for public urination in addition to his DUI at the time. Despite being warned once by authorities, the reality TV contestant had proceeded to drive while inebriated. To make matters worse, the police report from back then revealed an 18-year-old college freshman seated in the passenger seat who was evidently not in the right mind to “appraise the benefits and risks of the situation she was in.” Taylor was released on a $6000 bond after this.

Taylor James has also previously been criticized by Bachelor Nation for promoting others to attend the January 6 riot on X (then Twitter) in 2021. Ironically, he himself was not present during the incident and alleged that the FBI had landed at his parent’s home to inquire about his location. This whole fiasco led to Taylor being “officially exiled” from Bachelor Nation, as Mike Fleiss shared on X while referring to Taylor as an “idiot jerkoff.”

