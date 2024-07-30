The Big Picture The Bachelorette is full of surprises, with Tran's ex showing up uninvited, leading to emotional drama.

The Bachelorette has been full of many surprises, and the show is not even at the halfway point yet. Fans knew that The Bachelorette would come with a lot of drama and tension, as shown in the trailers, but Us Weekly reports on the latest shocking twist. Lead Jenn Tran, who competed in Season 28 of The Bachelor, was in for a shock when her ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi arrived in New Zealand in hopes of winning her back. Not only was Tran taken aback, fans were too, although this was already teased.

This is not the first time that has happened. Many exes showed up on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor unwelcome and uninvited - and the success rate is extremely low. Some suitors were even sent packing over the ex-drama. Even a bachelorette showed up to their suitor’s season uninvited. Hannah Brown turned up in Season 24 of The Bachelor showing regret that she sent bachelor Peter Weber home over Jed Wyatt. However, the unexpected drama with the exes still serves as a shocking twist to the bachelor nation.

Rossi’s arrival was not the only shock of the episode. Before the rose ceremony, Tran sent Sam N. home as she did not see them going the distance. It was before the rose ceremony that Rossi arrived in New Zealand before the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

How Does The Bachelorette React?

Her ex-boyfriend's arrival after the group date was a shock to the audience, and also to Tran. On the Monday episode of The Bachelorette, she says, “For him to come here is just a big shock. We dated three years ago. Matt is not the toxic ex I’m referring to [when I talk about an ex on the show]. He’s not the one who messed me up a little bit. We recently reconnected in the past few months as friends — or so I thought, as friends.”

Rossi stated to host Jesse Palmer that he was not ready to let her go, and he wanted to see if there was a future with her. As he tells Tran about being in Colombia for two weddings before stating that he missed her, Tran says, “You could’ve said this before I left.” Rossi responds with, “I did say it, but I didn’t say it as grandly as this I guess.” He then shockingly tells her “I really o love you” as she exclaims, “Matthew!”

Tran previously opened up about dating Rossi in December 2023 to her followers on TikTok. Dubbing him “Weiner Boy”, she shared that she fell for him and wanted to marry him, until, “three months later weiner boy dumps me and I’m completely in shambles.” I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said. “This is the first real relationship that I’ve ever had out of college.” Rossi made his own TikTok video, stating that he was not ready to settle down despite things getting serious between them.

Tran teased that the season ended in “a bit of a shock”, but she was happy with her ending. Rossi’s arrival could mean that they reunite, being the shock that she teased earlier. However, fans will have to stay tuned to The Bachelorette for more.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday. You can watch the entire The Bachelor franchise on Hulu

