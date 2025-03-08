Former Bachelorette star Jenn Tran has a clear favorite on The Traitors Season 3. Jenn has revealed that she was always rooting for fellow Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, who starred in Season 19 in 2022, to emerge as the winner. According to Jenn, the skills Gabby developed on The Bachelor franchise can give her an edge over the other contestants on the murder-mystery show. The former Bachelorette added that after dating 25 men on the show, Gabby has an excellent ability to read people.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Jenn shared that she's completely “hooked” on The Traitors Season 3 and often finds herself imagining how she would navigate the game if she were part of it. The reality star admitted that she would probably be a Faithful if she participated in the game. However, she expressed that it would be fun to deceive people as a Traitor, which would be something completely out of her element. Despite that, Jenn joked that she might not make a very good one.

During The Traitors Season 3 Reunion, which aired alongside the finale on March 6, 2025, Gabby expressed the same sentiment as Jenn. She, too, claimed that after being on The Bachelorette, she knows how to “sniff out the bulls--t fast.” The reality star joked that her experience on the Bachelorette actually helped her realize that she was gay. Gabby, along with her fellow Faithfuls Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and Ivar Mountbatten, ultimately won The Traitors Season 3 and took home the $203,300 prize.

