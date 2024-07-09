The Big Picture Jenn Tran impresses fans with her debut as The Bachelorette, sending 7 suitors home and focusing on finding love.

Suitors make interesting entrances to woo Tran, with Sam winning first impression rose and a steamy kiss.

The season promises twists, turns, and drama as it moves to Melbourne with hints of a shock ending.

Jenn Tran has just made her debut as The Bachelorette, and her season of the reality dating series is already bringing love and drama. Last night saw Tran send seven of her suitors home, so she clearly has her mission of finding her Prince Charming in mind. Fans were introduced to Tran when she competed on The Bachelor Season 28 to win The Bachelorette Season 20’s Joey Graziadei’s heart, where she was shockingly sent home before hometown dates. Tran is now making history as the first Asian-American bachelorette, and she just had her very first rose ceremony where she holds the rose instead of receiving it. Tran unpacked her first episode with The Wrap and her first impression rose pick, and gushed on the suitor’s first impressions.

Fans saw her suitors attempt to impress her during the first night of The Bachelorette, and the entrances could not be any different. 29-year-old Aaron arrived on a motorcycle, whereas 29-year-old Jeremy arrived in a sports car. There have been more interesting entrances too, as 29-year-old Hakeem greeted Tran whilst being tied to balloons, which Tran deemed as memorable. “I just wanted to see them put in the effort, whether that was the limo entrance or something they wanted to bring to me from home or being intentional with conversations,” Tran said. “I just really wanted to be wowed with intention and effort.”

Speaking on Hakeem’s entrance, she said, “That left an impression for sure — I would not have the balls to go pantsless on my first impression, but good for him. He also had his face wrapped, so it was like a whole thing. I really think that his personality shined that night.”

One Suitor Already Caught ‘The Bachelorette’s Eye

Sam M won the first impression rose. Sam arrived in a car, which was less extravagant than some of the other entrances. Despite that, it was his charm and his “shot-o-clock” joke that won him the first impression rose - and a steamy make-out kiss.

Speaking on handing out the first impression rose, Tran said, “I really just kept thinking back to someone who was going to make me feel comfortable and someone who I thought conversation was really easy with. The whole night, I just kept thinking back to Sam and [thinking] there’s definitely potential here.” She also spoke on the kiss, saying that she “followed her gut the whole night.”

The first episode of The Bachelorette showed all her suitors really trying to win her heart on the first night. Some of these attempts were awkward, as another suitor, Brian, interrupted Tran’s talk with Jeremy in his sports car. However, he was not one of the seven men who were sent home without a rose. More twists, turns, and drama will follow The Bachelorette as they move away from the traditional mansion to Melbourne, Australia. Tran also teases a “shock” ending, so fans will have to stay tuned and find out if Tran gets her happy ever after.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday. You can also watch The Bachelor franchise on Hulu.

