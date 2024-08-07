As the premiere spin-off of America's favorite reality dating show, The Bachelorette has entertained Bachelor Nation since 2003. Putting the women in the driver's seat, The Bachelorette has offered fans the opportunity to watch the search for love at an extreme level. With many brazen personalities helping to provide some of television's biggest moments, The Bachelorette has featured the titular women and their suitors provide some of the best lines in reality television. Whether for good or for bad, these have been some of the best quotes the series has ever featured.

Over the course of 21 seasons, The Bachelorette has allowed many of the women who didn't find love during their first stint on The Bachelor a second chance at finding the man of their dreams. Starting with Trista Rehn, the original runner-up of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette has taken Bachelor Nation on an incredible ride. Let's journey through some of the most memorable lines to be uttered on the hit ABC series.

Kamil Nicalek, Season 14

Season 14 of The Bachelorette was centered around Becca Kufrin. She first appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor where they were engaged. After he broke off his engagement with Becca, she was called to lead her own series of the spin-off. The season was ripe with future names that would make a splash within Bachelor Nation.

But it was a week one bachelor who didn't get a rose that made an impact with his departure. He was not thrilled to be part of the first group out, saying, “I never got dumped this hard on a first date. I’m really embarrassed. Like really embarrassed. Not even like just a little bit. Like really embarrassed. It’s just sad, man. Like, I f—ing lost to a chicken, man. C’mon.” The chicken man in question? David Ravitz, who entered the game literally wearing a chicken costume. First impressions really can go both ways!

8 “I’m not here to be made a joke of."

Rachel Lindsay, Season 13

Rachel Lindsay was a breakout star within Bachelor Nation. She had a no-BS attitude and knew what she wanted. If her suitors didn't treat her right, they were shown the door. Following a group date, Rachel felt it was time to call out one of her potential suitors, DeMario Jackson, regarding a girl in his life.

Rachel and DeMario went back and forth about the status of DeMario's situationship, so Rachel did a little digging and saw everything she needed to see. She was done with DeMario. She was ready to end his time there, saying, “I’m not here to be made a joke of, which is what I feel like you’re doing right now with me, so I’m really gonna need you to get the f— out.” And that was on that!

7 “I messed up, and I kissed another girl, but the second I did I knew I belonged with you.”

Tino Franco, Season 19

Sometimes the contestants on The Bachelorette are not always the brightest or smartest. Or they feel they can get one over on the woman they're trying to woo. Such was the case for Tino Franco. In Season 19, the series featured two leads, one of which was Rachel Recchia. Rachel ultimately chose Tino, but as the season aired, their engagement didn't quite last.

It was during After the Final Rose that fans saw that this relationship was about to crumble. Tino admitted to cheating Rachel as the season was televised, where he dropped the bold line, “I messed up, and I kissed another girl, but the second I did I knew I belonged with you.” Well, that was not going to fly. The couple that fans cheered on, thinking they would last, did anything but. There was just too much trouble in paradise.

6 “Go find someone to have a medicore life with.”

Peter Kraus, Season 13

Rachel Lindsay didn't have it easy during her time on The Bachelorette. She had a group of suitors that truly tested her. And some didn't face heartbreak as well as others. One of which was the season's runner-up, Peter Kraus. He was a dream man for many viewers. There were many people who thought that Peter would be Lindsay's choice, but the cards were not in their favor.

After an excruciating breakup, Peter left it all out on the table. He really thought that he was the prime selection over Bryan Abasolo, so Peter left Rachel with these parting words, “Go find someone to have a medicore life with.” It received immense backlash, with some of Bachelor Nation feeling it was too mean, but hey, do you blame the guy for lashing out after being heartbroken?

5 “I believe that you’re not fit to be a mother to my child. You’re completely classless, Clare."

Jordan Kimball, Season 14

Season 16 was a unique season of The Bachelorette as it featured two leads splitting their time. The season started off with Clare Crawley as the lead, before she made a quick decision to select Dale Moss, then Tayshia Adams came in to complete the season. But in her few solo episodes, Clare had a unique group of men to date. One of whom was Yosef Aborady.

Clare made history as the oldest lead in the series at the age of 39. And allegedly, Yosef had specific opinions about how a woman of that age should showcase herself. He was included in a group date that would have Clare and the fellas play strip dodgeball. This didn't sit well with Yosef, so he declared, “I believe that you’re not fit to be a mother to my child. You’re completely classless, Clare. I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette in history.” A bit harsh! Well, Clare bounced back and reminded him that she may be the oldest Bachelorette but it's because she doesn't settle. Yosef's meltdown did help lead Clare straight into Dale's arms, and the rest was history.

4 "I’m yours forever if you’ll have me."

Nick Viall, Season 11

Poor Nick Viall. As a legend in Bachelor Nation, Nick Viall's tenure in the franchise began as a double runner-up. Yes, that's right. Mr. Perfect was not perfect enough. He was ready and prepared to propose to Andi Dorfman on The Bachelorette Season 10 and Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette Season 11. Only, it does take two to tango, and both women were not ready to spend their lives with Nick Viall.

But it was how Kaitlyn let Nick down that will go down in history. Nick started with, "I’m yours forever if you’ll have me." Well, Kaitlyn stopped him as he was about to get down on his knee to let him know, it's not you. It was a brutal breakup. Give credit to Nick for putting himself through this multiple times! He did get a chance to lead his own season of The Bachelor where he selected Vanessa Grimaldi. Sadly, they didn't last either.

3 "You probably miss your girlfriend in Canada."

Ali Fedotowsky, Season 6

The reality of this franchise is this is a reality show. It is real life for those individuals looking for love, but there often have been times where contestants come onto the show for their fifteen minutes of fame. They get a chance to be on a hit television show, knowing that love is not in their cards. Some call it acting, others might see it as manipulation. During Season 6, Ali Fedotowsky was looking for love following her time on Jake Pavelka's season.

Only some of her suitors had some secrets, including Justin Rego. Ali was not there for fakeness and, in a room full of her potential suitors, she decided to give Justin a what for. She blasted him, saying, “It’s been quite the road getting here so far, but Justin it’s been especially difficult for you ‘cuz you probably miss your girlfriend in Canada." Well, Justin was taken aback and decided, maybe it was time to leave. How's that girlfriend in Canada doing, Justin?

2 “I don’t trust men … Men have rightfully earned not being trusted.”

Gabby Windey, Season 19

Gabby Windey is an icon. Or a "loveable dingbat" as her grandpa called her. She is adorable and sweet and full of some of the most iconic quotes. As part of the joint Bachelorette season, Gabby was known for not holding back, often speaking for many.

She was often hilarious with her delivery and facial expressions, so when Gabby would say what many wish they could, she became a champion. To kick off the season, she started with this quote: “I don’t trust men … Men have rightfully earned not being trusted.”​​​​ She may be right, but she did end up trusting a man by getting engaged at the end of the season, selecting Erich Schwer.

1 “I have had sex and Jesus still loves me.”

Hannah Brown, Season 15

As the centerpiece of Season 15, Hannah Brown helped launch a handful of iconic moments that have gone down in history on The Bachelorette. During a fantasy suite date with the slightly controversial Luke Parker, he let Hannah know that he would consider going home if she had been intimate with any of the other contestants.

Do you watch the show Luke? Well, Hannah didn't feel Luke had the right to ask that of her, so Hannah unleashed. She unleashed with, perhaps the most iconic line ever uttered within Bachelor Nation: “I have had sex and Jesus still loves me.” Mic drop.

