The Big Picture Abasolo accused Lindsay of sending an offensive text regarding spousal support.

Lindsay called Abasolo a "leech" after payment and continued to drag him through the mud.

Abasolo filed for divorce and demanded spousal support, citing significant sacrifices.

Things are getting ugly amid the divorce battle between The Bachelorette alum Bryan Abasolo and his estranged wife, Rachel Lindsay. Abasolo had accused his ex-wife of sending him a "highly offensive text" after she sent him the first half of his monthly payment, which had left a bitter taste in his mouth.

According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, Lindsay called Bryan Abasolo a “leech” after she sent him the first half of his $13,257 temporary spousal support. A judge had previously ordered the former Bachelorette to pay her estranged husband spousal support in two installments every month. Clearly, Lindsay wasn’t happy about cashing out the money, so she followed up the payment with the following text, as was revealed in a screenshot produced by Abasolo in court:

“BofA: Glender Ruth Llc sent you $6,628.50 for ‘Temp Leech Money.’”

The cryptic text message definitely rubbed Bryan Abasolo the wrong way. His filing further reveals that he has relentlessly attempted to cooperate with Rachel Lindsay and her team to resolve the case amicably. However, Lindsay allegedly continues to drag him through the mud as she spins a “false narrative” about her compliance in court. Abasolo has alleged that his ex-wife continues to “instigate confrontation.”

Bryan Abasolo Demanded That Rachel Lindsay Pay Spousal Support

Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce on January 2, 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences,” as the reason behind. Their official date of separation, however, is listed as December 31, 2023. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the chiropractor right away requested that he be paid $16,275 in spousal support as he has “nothing left” after paying monthly expenses.

Abasolo also justified his requests by stating that he had made sacrifices to help his ex-wife’s career and even relocated twice — which was detrimental to his chiropractor's practice. According to court documents obtained by InTouch, Bryan Abasolo had asked the judge to grant him access to $35,000 of community property funds for professional fees and for Lindsay to pay $5000. He further alleges that he owes his attorney $62,000 for the ongoing divorce battle, which he cannot afford. Abasolo also stated that his attorneys have been behind Lindsay to contribute and level the playing field, but she has refused profusely.

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay fell in love on the set of The Bachelorette, Season 13 — he even won the first impression rose during the season premiere. Although their relationship went through its ups and downs, they eventually tied the knot in Mexico in August 2019. They were married for four years before calling it quits.

