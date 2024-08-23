The Big Picture Rachel Lindsay agreed to pay $43k to Bryan Abasolo in their divorce, who demanded $40k.

Abasolo sought support to pay legal fees, claiming Lindsay had more financial leverage.

Despite initial opposition, Lindsay eventually agreed to provide financial support to Abasolo in their bitter divorce battle.

The Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have arguably had one of the most tense and messiest divorces in Bachelor Nation, thanks to their lack of a prenup. It was reported that Lindsay was to pay $13k a month to Abasolo in temporary spousal support. On Monday, In Touch Weekly reported that Lindsay agreed to pay $43k from the community estate to Abasolo in the divorce deal after he demanded $40k from the community property funds. The filing states that the funds from the community estate will be considered an advance distribution of community property to Abasolo. According to the agreement, Abasolo will now withdraw his request for a hearing on the situation.

Lindsay now has to pay over $50k to Abasolo following the divorce. In the filing, Abasolo claimed to make $1.3K a month in earnings, and his expenses totaled $24k a month. He stated that he has made sacrifices in his career for years as a chiropractor to help Lindsay build hers, which skyrocketed due to her media personality. He also said that he had to ask his parents for money to pay for the divorce proceedings, and he needed $35k to go towards his legal fees and another $5k to pay a forensic accountant.

The couple first met after he appeared on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. They married in 2019 and split in December 2023. In January of this year, Abasolo filed for divorce. Bachelor Nation has had its fair share of divorces and splits. However, the divorce drama that erupted between them was arguably the most tense that Bachelor Nation witnessed.

‘The Bachelorette’ Alums Are In a Bitter Divorce War

When requesting more monetary support from Lindsay, Abasolo told the court, “For six months, my attorneys have been asking Rachel for a reasonable contribution to my attorney’s fees and costs so that I can level the playing field, but she abjectly refuses. I am not able to use my forensic accountant, Anna Leh, because she will not work without being paid. Rachel believes she has an exclusive right to access our community property funds to pay for her professionals. Rachel also believes our community property home is all hers.”

Lindsay initially opposed the request, with her lawyer arguing that Abasolo is “attempting to relitigate matters already addressed at the hearing on his own motion less than one month ago.” “At the July 10, 2024, hearing, Bryan’s counsel made an oral request for Bryan’s access to community property funds,” the lawyer argued. “The court denied Bryan’s counsel’s oral request because it was not initially requested in Bryan’s moving papers.”

The lawyer also noted, “It is not so simple as cutting Bryan yet another check to quell his unending need for cash. Just as he could not expect never-ending funds from Rachel during their marriage, he cannot expect her to hand over every dollar he demands of her now. Moreover, the community estate has been depleted and there is nothing to give him. Rachel does not have the money required to fund Bryan’s incessant litigation, particularly with no good faith and without adequate disclosures on his end.”

More of the bitter divorce war took place outside the courtroom. Abasolo previously stated that living with Lindsay was awkward after filing for divorce. Months later, he accused Lindsay of sending offensive text messages, calling him a “leech.” After sending him money in spousal support, the text message read, “BofA: Glender Ruth Llc sent you $6,628.50 for ‘Temp Leech Money.'"

Despite opposing the request to send him more money, Lindsay agreed. Bachelor Nation was shocked that the former had married without a prenup. After reading several reports of the tense divorce proceedings, many hope that current Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, and her chosen suitor, don't follow the same path.

Tran’s season of The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. The Bachelor franchise can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

