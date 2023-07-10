With two episodes in the books, The Bachelorette is starting to establish some early favorites with its suitors who are all vying for the heart of Charity Lawson. In the premiere, Brayden found himself atop the competition after earning the First Impression Rose, which has been a strong indicator of success on the show in past seasons. The second episode helped to bring in a few more men as viable candidates with Joey and John all picking up a rose on their dates. Yet, the biggest moment of the episode, and one that always catches the eyes of fans is who gets that first individual date and the ensuing first date rose. Charity elected to go with Aaron B. who already earned praise from her brother in the premiere. Now if you could predict the outcome of a reality show like The Bachelorette, Aaron B. would seem to be a betting favorite after earning the first one-on-one, but does it mean anything?

The First One-On-One of the Season Doesn’t Mean Aaron B. is No. 1 for Charity

There’s a lot to like about Aaron B. There’s also a lot going for him through two episodes as he won over Charity's brother and clearly has made an impact on Charity with the first date. That being said, all of this doesn’t necessarily translate into him being the No. 1 throughout the season. Last season with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, none of the men who went on that first one-on-one made it to the end. Rachel went with Jordan V., who ended up being sent home on that date - while Gabby chose Nate, who was a strong contender for much of the season until his journey ended suddenly in the sixth episode. Jamie got the first one-on-one for Michelle Young’s season before lasting just two more episodes. Greg made it just one episode shy of the finale with Katie Thurston on Season 17 before things went sour in their relationship. All of this is to say that the first one-on-one isn’t an indicator of what’s to come for that individual.

Aaron B. May Break This Trend with Charity

Image via ABC

Through two episodes, there’s a pretty distinct group of four men who seem like they have a chance for Charity’s heart: Aaron B., Brayden, Joey, and John. There are also a few others like Dotun and Xavier who could push for Charity’s heart as they get more time with her. For Aaron B., he has two things going for him that no other contestant has. The first is the support of Charity’s brother, who went undercover on night one to see how the men interact behind the scenes. The fact that he caught her brother’s eye in a positive light says a lot about how he views him. Then there’s that first one-on-one, which may not have the strongest track record, but there’s something to be said about having that first experience with Charity where there are no prior expectations placed because it’s a first for both parties.

What also may end up helping out Aaron B. is the wildcard that is Brayden. He remains a favorite of Charity’s, but he also seems like he may end up being a loose cannon. We’ve already seen Adrian point this out to Charity an episode after her brother said the same thing to her. At some point, Brayden’s actions behind the scenes may end up getting him sent home. If he were to self-implode, that would really clear the path for Aaron B. to continue building up a relationship with Charity. Though a look at the previews for next week suggest that Brayden may be getting some more alone time with Charity next episode, which could strengthen their bond (or be the moment where Charity calls him out). It’s still very early on in this season and there’s sure to be more fireworks as we continue on, but it’s hard not to view Aaron B. as one of the two favorites on this season after a few episodes.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday night on ABC and Hulu. This season is continuing to air two-hour episodes but has switched up its time slot by beginning at 9 p.m. ET.