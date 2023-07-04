While the first episode is all about making a first impression, it's the second episode of The Bachelorette that truly lets its participants begin to form a connection. For a handful of suitors on the reality series, the second go-around proved to be a real opportunity to do exactly that with Charity Lawson. What wound up occurring in the July 3 episode, which continues to take place in its new time slot, was an establishment of favorites as Charity was able to go on her first two individual dates. This proved to be a time to shine for both Aaron B. and Joey. Both men had their first chance to win over Charity in a setting more conducive to connecting as one suspected favorite from night one, Brayden, saw his uneasiness and a budding in-house rival get in his way during a rocky episode following his surprising First Impression Rose.

Aaron B. & Joey Each Secure Roses from Charity

The episode kicked off with Aaron B. being selected for the first date. He and Charity drove around Los Angeles before embarking on a romantic dinner in a castle-like setting. In typical The Bachelorette fashion, the night wasn't complete until a country music performer popped up, which in this case was Lauren Alaina. Fans got a chance to see Aaron B. show his vulnerable side to Charity as they bonded over having military parents, coming from a household where long-term marriages were present, and how he began therapy in an effort to better himself for future relationships following some failed efforts. This date really seemed to show Charity beginning to develop feelings for Aaron B. as she was truly connecting with him on a deeper level, meaning these two will likely be one of the stronger pairings as this season progresses.

Related Content: 'The Bachelorette' Season 20 Premiere Recap: One Suitor Surprises Us All

Joey also had a successful episode, so much so that he and Charity broke the record for the longest kiss in Bachelor Nation history (yep, that's a thing). Before doing so, though, Joey had to prove his worth in a public competition that was hosted by former leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The day began as a group date before Joey was chosen as the winner after a series of questions, which resulted in him having that longest kiss opportunity and also receiving a solo date. Unlike Aaron B., Joey tells Charity he doesn't come from a household that was built on a long-running marriage, but that the reason for that is that his father eventually came out. He said in spite of this he was raised by two loving parents who he continues to have a strong bond with. It was a powerful conversation that Charity really appreciated. After two dates, the new lead is showing how she values family and honesty, which both men were able to open up about.

Brayden and Adrian are Going to Be a Problem

When someone begins to take up a lot of screen time in an episode after not appearing much, it means something is coming. It could be a surprise exit, or it could just mean that that person is about to get into something. The latter was true for Adrian, who had a ton of screen time.

We learn that he has a daughter back home, which he eventually reveals to Charity. As a result, he expresses that he's not here for games or “spring break,” which becomes a hot topic throughout the episode. It's a blatant shot at Brayden as Adrian has quickly grown sour to him (the two also beefed over the DodgeBOWL game). The two have multiple run-ins as Adrian eventually lets it out to Charity that he doesn't think Brayden is here for the right reasons. This is a staple in any Bachelor Nation show and is always one that ends badly for someone, either the accused or the one who's leaking everything. It turned out that both men would survive another ceremony, but this feud doesn't seem to be over.

Charity was willing to hear both of them out. She appreciated Adrian's openness as he shared his perspective on the house. What really set off Brayden in this episode was the longest kiss with Joey, even though he wasn't there. He feels disrespected by the whole thing, which somehow led to a fight with Adrian, another person who also wasn't even there. The whole situation was a little petty considering the premise of the show. Charity will have to think long and hard about how she’ll want to handle Brayden moving forward as he's shown he can be unsettled easily. For now, though, he remains and as long he’s around, he’ll be a contender as he and Charity, despite all the noise that was going on, still have one of the stronger bonds in the house.

A Few Other Suitors Get Their Time with Charity

Image via ABC

It shouldn't be lost in all the commotion that the first group date saw a rose go out to John. He was the bigger winner from the dodge ball game as his side got to continue on a date with Charity. John ended the night with a group date rose as he and Charity had their first real-time together. We’ll also give a shout-out to Xavier here who had an impressive showing at the dodge ball game, for whatever that is worth.

Aside from John and the two others who received roses before the ceremony, this episode was a strong one for Dotun. The tallest man in the house may not have had the most screen time, but he capitalized on his chance with Charity during the BBQ with everyone in the house. Charity loved seeing the layers peeled back with him as he established himself as someone who likely will pick up an individual date sooner rather than later. With Dotun in the fold, he rounds out a group of five along with Brayden, Aaron B, Joey, and John who have formed solid early bonds with Charity.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday night on ABC and on Hulu.