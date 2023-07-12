Charity Lawson has made it clear early on in her role as lead on The Bachelorette that she is looking for a man who's there for her and is honest, and she wants a relationship just like that of her parents who've been married for nearly 50 years. For the most part, her list of suitors has picked up on this and understands what Charity is looking for in a husband. Yet, through three episodes, there has been one person who has been caught up in controversy about not having the right intentions nor telling Charity the whole truth. The only problem is that the suitor, Brayden, also happens to be among the strongest contenders in the eyes of Charity. For a third straight episode, however, he found himself in a precarious situation.

Brayden is Playing a Dangerous Game with Charity

Let’s knock out the biggest storyline of the episode first as Brayden continues to be a headache for the other men this season. In the first episode in which he received the First Impression Rose, Brayden’s potential flaws were pointed out to Charity by her brother who was undercover in the house. The following week he got mixed up with Adrian who called him out not having the right intentions and bringing it to Charity’s intentions. Then came the most recent episode in which Aaron B. did the same thing in going to the lead and explaining how Brayden acts when she's not around.

He somehow has had three strikes placed on him this season but hasn't struck out. Ironically, The Bachelorette set up the first one-on-one in this episode with a special helicopter trip that landed directly onto the home field of the San Diego Padres. Of course, Brayden was the one Charity chose to go with her and despite his honest answers about not being sure if he’ll be fully ready for commitment in the end, she handed him the date rose.

If there's one thing we've learned from this franchise, everything going on with Brayden will eventually catch up to him. To his credit, he's managed to survive three separate incidents in which he was called out by someone else directly to Charity. That obviously speaks to the bond the two have quickly formed, but at some point, Charity will build another strong connection, one that is with someone who doesn't have all of this baggage. For now, Brayden remains atop her list, but he also remains one wrong move away from exiting the journey.

Image via ABC

On the second one-on-one, Charity made a surprising decision in asking Warwick to accompany her. To this point, he has barely been seen on the show and even the other men pointed out how quiet he has been this whole time. Charity more than likely picked him for this exact reason as she saw it as an opportunity to see if he was worth keeping or not. It turns out the reason he was quiet was because he really isn't the best communicator, which he pointed out.

What ensued on the carnival date was perhaps the most awkward one-on-one in Bachelor Nation history. The two had no chemistry nor seemed to hold any conversation, mainly due to Warwick’s reluctance to give Charity anything. He seems like a nice guy but this just wasn't the type of show for him. Charity made the decision at their dinner to not offer him the rose and send him straight home before the rose ceremony.

Dotun Quietly Keeps Building a Bond With Charity

The episode also saw a Barbie-themed group date in which the men took on different Ken personas and attempted to win over Charity with a song. The winner ended up being Sean, who got some time alone with Charity as a result but didn't get an automatic rose. The two had their first chance to connect and things went well. While it seemed Sean was in the driver's seat for the group rose, a last minute interaction with Dotun proved to be too much as Charity handed him the rose.

In the second episode, we saw these two find a quiet place at the backyard BBQ and really connect on a deeper level. The same thing happened again this episode as Charity opted to bring him up to her room to once again find a quiet place. Their conversation went just as well as the prior week. Dotun may he's quietly navigating his way through this season, but he's beginning to become a serious contender for Charity. It's only a matter of time before he gets a one-on-one, and it wouldn't be surprising if that happens as early as next week.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday night for two hours on ABC and on Hulu.