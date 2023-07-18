The Bachelorette Season 20 headed up to Washington State for its most recent episode. This location proved to be a dramatic turning point in the season, one that had been boiling since the first night. Up until this point, Charity Lawson had heard rumblings about Brayden, even being told directly by him that he has his concerns. Regardless, the two had a connection that outlasted any squabble that came along including multiple run-ins with other suitors. That eventually came to a head in Monday’s episode as the group dynamic began to shift to everyone vs. Brayden. The latter seemed to embrace the villain role probably to a fault and had to face the repercussions. After avoiding elimination in the weeks prior for his actions, Brayden’s time met a tumultuous ending as Charity had no other choice but to move on to the next part of this journey by doing so without him.

Related: 'The Bachelorette' Needs a Win This Season

Brayden Finally Breaks in ‘The Bachelorette’

Image via ABC

This was the episode that had been teased for a few weeks. The eventual demise of the 24-year-old travel nurse was built up for quite some time, which made this episode even more dramatic than one could have anticipated. Brayden was quickly painted as the villain on the group date in the wilderness, even being unanimously chosen in a Q&A by the rest of the men as the one they would volunteer to eat if they were lost in the woods. Quirky game aside, the episode put Brayden’s chaotic ways on full display as he willingly ate random mushrooms in the woods, necessarily taking off his shirt in the woods (while it was clearly very cold) and engaging in a war of the words with multiple men. The episode was very clearly foreshadowing the end for Brayden.

Charity had no other choice but to send him home after walking in on him in a tense conversation with Aaron B. and the rest of the group. We’ll never know if she was 100% going to kick him out at that moment or not because Brayden, in a calculated way, jumped in first and said that he couldn't handle this show and would be leaving on his accord. Charity clearly had a deep connection with him as she was hurt to see him go, though eventually, she realizes that this was the only way she could truly explore other relationships in the house. In typical Brayden fashion, he made one final stand as he not-so-surprisingly showed back up later in the episode (after being eliminated) to clear the air with Charity. His last-ditch effort fell on deaf ears as Charity thanked him for sharing his thoughts, but it wasn’t enough to bring him back. Brayden had one last run-in with the men, namely Aaron B. and Sean, before his wild ride on the show came to an end.

Every season of The Bachelorette has a villain. What made this season so interesting was that the villain actually was a legitimate suitor for Charity. There’s no denying there was something there for the two, but Brayden’s handling of the situation was extremely poor and there was no way this was going to work out in this format.

Dotun and Xavier Build Their Cases With Charity

Image via ABC

With Brayden out of the picture, the field is wide open for Charity’s hearts. Aaron B. may be the favorite of this season, and Joey also has established himself as a serious contender (even picking up a group date rose in this episode), but the pair of Dotun and Xavier emerged as two more names to watch. Prior to this episode, we had already known that Dotun was climbing the ladder. He and Charity had had two great conversations before and the connection was present. Their first one-on-one only fueled their budding chemistry (jumping off a bridge together will do that!). Charity pointed out that their relationship feels “natural,” and Dotun admitted to the camera that he feels like his date gives him hope that he can be the one who gets down on one knee in the end.

The same can be said for Xavier, though this moment was much bigger for him. Unlike Dotun, we had never really seen him and Charity bridge that gap from suitor to contender. Xavier finally had the shot to open up to her on the second one-on-one as he showed a side of him that gave Charity hope that this could be the one for her. Hearing him talk about his mother and how his father took care of her only to express that all he wants in his life is to give that same unconditional love gave Charity everything she needed to hear. Both Xavier and Dotun were the winners of this episode as the top two now have a top four for viable candidates to make it to the end. With them in the fold, it’s going to be really tough to imagine any suitor that hasn’t already had a one-on-one will be able to break through, which means Sean and Tanner are likely on borrowed time at this point.

Who Went Home on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Image via ABC

Well, obviously Brayden went home well before the rose ceremony, which meant one more rose to hand out. There was no surprise in seeing Caleb go home. The two never had much one-on-one time. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Caleb return for Bachelor in Paradise. Michael also was not handed a rose. The biggest surprise was John. Early on he received a group date rose, and it appeared he was about to take the next step in the show. The past few weeks have seen him take a backseat. John seems like a great guy, so this was one of the tougher cuts to see up until this point, but he and Charity were just never able to form that deeper connection. Like Caleb, John certainly seems like a likely candidate to return to Paradise if he’s offered the chance.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 9 PM ET on ABC and is available on Hulu.