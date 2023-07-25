In what has felt like a rather fast-moving season, The Bachelorette Season 20 has reached its biggest point for Charity Lawson. On the brink of Hometowns, Charity had to select four from the remaining six men to not just advance one more week but also so she can meet their families. It's a major point for every lead and one that shouldn't be taken lightly. Charity certainly weighed all of her options in a date-filled episode, as she went right down to the final second to determine which four suitors were the right ones for Hometowns. With Brayden and his antics out of the picture, this episode truly felt like the first time Charity was able to have a distraction-free episode. What resulted was the most intimate dates we've seen thus far, as almost every guy had a chance to impress her.

Tanner Gets Put Through the Wringer

If you had asked yourself when looking at the final six suitors, “Wait, who is Tanner?”, you wouldn't be alone. He's flown under the radar this whole time and was one of two left who had never had a one-on-one (Sean at least had a brief moment at the Barbie costume contest). Tanner, though, had never been featured much until this episode.

With hopes of landing that first date, Tanner instead was handed two “dates.” The first was a two-on-one with Sean. These are always awkward, but the two actually weren't too bad on the swamp boat ride. The next was a smaller group date with Aaron and Xavier. The first one saw no rose handed out to either man and the second saw Aaron pick up his ticket to Hometowns. For someone who had never been on a one-on-one, Tanner was put through the wringer in a stressful episode. At times, it felt like Charity’s indecisiveness was due to Tanner’s last-minute emergence but in the end, he left the episode without a rose.

Sean Makes a Last-Ditch Effort to Win Over Charity

Before Tanner’s run came to an end, there was one other guy who needed to go home. Sean wound up being sent packing as he tried to make a final stand. Having felt slighted on the two-on-one because he felt he deserved the validation, Sean popped into Charity’s hotel room. By the way, these types of visits historically never end well for the visitor. Charity listened as Sean expressed his feelings, even dropping the “I'm falling in love with you” line. It all was too much for Charity, who didn't feel that strongly about him. Citing stronger connections in the house, Charity broke the news to Sean that he wasn't making it to Hometowns. It always felt like Sean was just sticking around this season but to see him go out like this all felt a bit forced. Charity likely has a top two right now and anyone who isn't in that is just here for the ride.

Who Are the Four Men Heading to Hometown Week?

Speaking of a top two, the Hometowns are now set — but a possible top two was also set. Whether you want to read into her one-on-one dates or not, Charity took Joey and Dotun, who just had a one-on-one the week before, on the solo dates. At this point, it appears these two are the main contenders. That's not to say that the other two suitors, Aaron and Xavier, are hopeless, but they'd need something major to happen to supplant themselves ahead of the others.

The dates that Joey and Dotun went on really gave those two a leg up in the competition for Charity’s heart as both men admitted they were falling in love with her, being the first two to do so. Her conversation with Joey tackled an important topic as Charity wanted to see where his head is out on dating a Black woman and all that comes with it, which he said is something that while never having done before, is nothing that he doesn’t feel ready for. Dotun continued to build their connection as they did yet another adrenaline-filled date, this time being a marathon in New Orleans.

There’s still a long way to go, and a lot will surely happen, but Joey and Dotun have the inside track going into Hometowns. This episode was the point that sealed Kaity Biggar as the eventual winner for Zach Shallcross on the last season of The Bachelor. Going home and introducing the lead to your family is without a doubt the most important step in this process. When it goes well, it likely is because the two can see a future together. We’ll have four chances next week to see which suitor comes out ahead in this all-important episode.

