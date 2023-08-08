If Hometown Week is where the favorites solidify their position on The Bachelorette, then Fantasy Suites Week is where one candidate flames out. We've seen this happen many times over the years as intimacy comes into play, and the foundation between Charity Lawson and her final three took a big step forward. For Xavier, this was an episode where it was certainly painful for him, for Charity, and for us at home watching. A lot went down in this episode and one big surprise return even took place as Charity’s season continues to keep us guessing at every turn. Just when it seems one suitor is clearly going to be the pick, another date goes so well that it has us wondering if she even knows who she will end up with.

Xavier’s Past Finally Catches up to Him

While there always was a clear sense of who Charity’s top four was going to be, there also is a top two that had been established a few weeks back. The top two clearly set themselves apart in this episode as Xavier self-imploded. Ironically, it was his honesty (and his past, of course) that did him in. Throughout this season, Xavier has been more reserved as he's quietly built his connection with Charity. There was hesitation from her at times, and we see in this episode that it was for good reason. Xavier explained to her how he has been unfaithful in the past. A red flag, yes, but Charity seemed like she was fully set on moving past this admission as long as he could explain how he's grown from that and matured.

That was the issue, however — Xavier lacked any emotion in this conversation, nor did he express any signs of learning from the mistake. In fact, he admitted he would try to not let it happen again and made it seem that there's no guarantee it won't happen again. This is one of the strangest final dates we've seen recently. In a way, it seems like Xavier may have just wanted out. He admitted in the first half of the date that this was all beginning to feel so real. His lack of being fully committed wasn't fair to Charity, and she had no other choice but to call off the overnight. She gave him multiple chances to explain himself, but he kept giving her answers that didn't mesh with where she was in the relationship. It's a sad end for a budding relationship and one that had taken off in recent weeks. Ultimately, Xavier always felt like he was the third guy so from that perspective, his exit isn't shocking, it's just how it all went down.

Dotun and Joey Take the Next Step with Charity

Maybe it's unfair to Dotun and Joey that we keep grouping them together, but it sure seems like Charity is. These are the top two, and it's been clear for a while now. Both suitors expressed their love for Charity and in turn, she dropped the “L word” to them before sharing their overnights.

For the first time in a while, The Bachelorette really does feel like anyone's guess as to who will win. Dotun likely remains ahead of Joey, but it's not by much. Whenever one of them has a really strong date, so, too, does the other. Charity is in love with multiple people, which will make finale night one of the more dramatic ones we've seen.

Aaron B. Makes His Final Stand

We didn't get much here, but Aaron B. took a flight to Fiji to make one last appeal to Charity. After being sent home during Hometowns, Charity was actually excited to see him. That being said, she simply told him to wait around after their poolside chat — and that's where the show leaves us hanging. It seems improbable that he’ll be given a re-entry into the show. At this point, if Charity chose to send him home, she has two men who she loves, and bringing Aaron back wouldn't make any sense. If she did, it would have to be because she feels he is the winner and she made a mistake. That just doesn't seem likely.

