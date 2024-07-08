After The Bachelor Season 28, reality TV fans are thrilled to see the latest season of The Bachelorette. With the premiere scheduled for July 8, Jenn Tran is stoked about being the first-ever Asian-American bachelorette. As this edition's main gal, she will have the chance to chat with 25 eligible men who are all hoping to find their future wife. By process of elimination, Jenn will slowly figure out which contestants are at the top of her list and then decide which one of them is her perfect match. In a recent interview with Parade, the bachelorette hinted that this season will be "emotional, surprising, and adventurous”, which definitely adds to viewers' anticipation over who will be the lucky one to win her heart. ABC has already shared all the participants of Season 21, and here is a detailed breakdown of all the gentlemen signed onto the show.

The Bachelorette A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love. Release Date January 8, 2003 Creator Mike Fleiss Cast Chris Harrison , Jesse Palmer Main Genre Reality Seasons 21 Creator(s) Mike Fleiss Production Company Next Entertainment, Telepictures Productions, Greenlight Films Expand

Jenn Tran

Age 26 Hometown Hillsdale, New Jersey Occupation Physician Assistant Student

The first Asian-American bachelorette to star in the reality hit, Jenn Tran is best known for being an alum from The Bachelor Season 28. Although she didn't find her match in Joey Graziadei, she is hopeful to find her soulmate this time around. A health care worker in search of a partner with a big personality, Jenn will be spending time with a total of 25 men throughout this season, choosing one of the bunch to get engaged to.

Aaron

Age 29 Hometown Tulsa, Oklahoma Occupation Aerospace Engineer

After his twin found true love in Bachelor in Paradise, Aaron wants to have the same luck during his time on The Bachelorette. An aerospace engineer who loves outdoor activities, like heading to the lake and playing volleyball, he is excited to find someone to do all of these things with. Maybe his connection with Jenn could lead him to leave the show with the person he's been eagerly looking for.

Austin

Age 28 Hometown San Diego, California Occupation Sales Executive

A charming sales exec who is a huge fan of going to the beach, Austin enjoys his life in California, but has yet to find the woman of his dreams. Always thinking ahead, his major goal is to provide for his future wife and children. His ideal girl would be someone that is honest, kind, and who doesn't mind his mullet.

Brendan

Age 30 Hometown Vancouver, British Columbia Occupation Real Estate Broker

After multiple long-term relationships that didn't end up in marriage, Brendan looks forward to the opportunity of finding a woman that is willing to settle down. An adventurous Canadian with a successful career in real estate, he is more than ready to start a family. Although Brendan may be shy at first glance, he is loyal and understanding.

Brett

Age 28 Hometown Manheim, Pennsylvania Occupation Health & Safety Manager

A party animal with energy to spare, Brett might be very confident on the outside, but he is a sensitive man at heart. Ready for a lifetime commitment, the health & safety manager aspires to have a romantic relationship that mirrors his parents', who've been together for more than 30 years. He is looking for a woman who has a great sense of humor and who also doesn't fear being vulnerable.

Brian

Originally from Long Island, Brian has been living in Florida for the past few years. When he isn't helping people feel better about themselves, the esthetics consultant enjoys spending time with his family. Now looking for a partner in crime to be by his side, Brian is hopeful that this season's Bachelorette might be "the one."

Dakota

A certified sommelier who has also been a caretaker for most of his life, Dakota wants to find a woman that will be alongside him through the ups and downs. His eternal optimism and goofy personality are his greatest assets when it comes to love. Dakota believes that the reality show is the perfect opportunity to connect with someone that might be his true soulmate.

Devin

Age 28 Hometown Houston, Texas Occupation Freight Company Owner

A business owner who is proud of his career thus far, Devin looks forward to accomplishing another goal on his bucket list. With his work life in order, he is eager to pursue a wife, whom he can shower with romantic gestures. The ideal match for him would be someone that is kind, that embraces his big personality, and that is also a dog lover (since his pet is his ultimate companion).

Dylan

Despite his age, Dylan is ready for commitment thanks to his parents' example. His ideal partner would be a person that shares the same values as him and that wants to start a family. A hardworking medical student, whenever he isn't studying he likes to listen to Drake and attend Sacramento Kings games.

Grant

Age 30 Hometown Houston, Texas Occupation Day Trader

With a captivating smile and a lot of enthusiasm, Grant is a warm presence wherever he goes. After leaving his basketball career aside to be a full-time day trader, he is excited to finally meet his future wife. In addition to work, he loves to read poetry and go out for karaoke.

Hakeem

Age 29 Hometown Schaumberg, Illinois Occupation Medical Device Salesman

Born and raised in a Jamaican household, Hakeem hopes to bring his future wife to meet his family and delight in Jamaican dishes. Spending most of his life in Chicago, the salesman is interested in finding a partner that is willing to move to a warmer place with him.

Jahaan

Age 28 Hometown New York, New York Occupation Startup Founder

A successful startup founder, Jahaan has made quite a name for himself, even landing on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. After building his business empire, he wants someone to share it with. The right woman for him would be someone that is outgoing, creative, and ambitious.

Jeremy

Age 29 Hometown New York, New York Occupation Real Estate Investor

A hopeless romantic who isn't afraid to fall hard, Jeremy is more than willing to go the extra mile for the woman of his dreams. When not occupied with real estate, he loves to travel the world and work out. Given that physical touch is his primary love language, Jeremy wants to find a partner who doesn't mind snuggles and cuddles.

John

Age 25 Hometown Delray Beach, Florida Occupation Medical Student

Another aspiring doctor, John, is looking forward to meeting Jenn, and seeing if the spark is there. Athletic and kindhearted, he is always up to have a good time, either playing basketball or hosting game night. He hopes that during his time on the reality show, he might sweep the bachelorette off her feet.

Jonathon

An entrepreneur with a bright smile, Jonathon wants to meet his soulmate soon and make sure to treat her with the same level of respect that he does for his mother and sister. When he isn't working as a creative director, he enjoys traveling and playing lacrosse.

Kevin

Always living on the edge, Kevin's adventurous spirit allows him to do daunting activities like bungee jumping and skydiving. As he pursues romance, his major request is for his significant other to also have the same drive as him. Kevin has also recently bought a house, where he hopes to live with his future wife and his future kids.

Marcus

Age 31 Hometown Raleigh, North Carolina Occupation Army Ranger Veteran

A military veteran and a Harvard alum, Marcus is a nobleman with the best of intentions when it comes to finding a lifelong partner. Although he's fallen in love before, his previous relationships never led to the altar. Now, Marcus looks forward to starting a family and going rock climbing with his perfect match.

Marvin

A CEO of his own company and family man at heart, Marvin wants to find his soulmate soon. The ideal candidate to win him over would be someone who is a good communicator and who prioritizes family. He hopes that Jenn might be the person he is looking for.

Matt