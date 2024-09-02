It is almost time to watch The Bachelorette Season 21 finale and viewers are excited to see if Jenn Tran will pick Devin or Marcus. There is also room to speculate that the bachelorette could walk away without a diamond ring. After all, a scene from the finale has been circulating online for a while of her telling one of the men that she can't let him get down on one knee. Regardless of who she ends up with (or whether she will end up with one of them at all), there are a few things to know before watching the last episode of the season. In order to get you prepared for the climactic goodbye to Jenn and her journey on the reality hit, here is a detailed guide.

When Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 10 Be Streaming?

The Bachelorette Season 21 finale will air on Monday night, September 2, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. As per usual, Episode 10 will only arrive on streaming the following day. Bachelor Nation fans in the US can finally uncover who is the lucky man getting to walk away from the show as Jenn's fiancé via Hulu, or through the Disney + and Hulu bundle. For those who aren't subscribed to the platform yet, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Happened in the Previous Episodes of 'The Bachelorette'?

The reality show dropped two episodes last week, one being the Fantasy Suites and the other being the Men Tell All special. Episode 8 came out on Monday night, with Jenn spending some time getting to enjoy a honeymoon-like getaway with Devin, Marcus, and Jonathan in Hawaii. Prior to Fantasy Suites Week, the bachelorette had the chance to catch up with Molly Mesnick (a The Bachelor alum) and get some valuable advice to prepare her for the trip. This conversation helped Jenn understand where she was at with her connections, and embark on those last couple of one-on-one dates with a clear vision of what she was looking for. Although she does have feelings for all the remaining participants, she said "I love you" to one of them first. Marcus is the man that Jenn admittedly sees herself with, but when she tells him that, he still feels reluctant about whether he is ready to get engaged. Devin, on the other hand, had been nothing but reassuring and even though he felt apprehensive that she didn't feel the same way, the bachelorette also professed her love for him. By the end of the trip, Jenn decided to send Jonathan home during the rose ceremony.

After it was determined that Marcus and Devin were the bachelorette's top 2 picks, it was finally the time to reunite with the participants that were sent home in Season 21 to hear what they had to say about their experiences with Jenn and with the other men. The Men Tell All special was drama-filled, with Aaron dissing Sam M. and Spencer for not being emotionally prepared for marriage, and Sam M. getting a hot seat segment, with several participants and Jenn criticizing his attitude on the show. By the end of the special, it is confirmed that Jonathan will be in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise and Grant gets to share his excitement about being the next lead of The Bachelor.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Finale

After a double release that had everyone talking, it isn't a surprise that Bachelor Nation fans were spilling their thoughts and hot takes on what happened at the Fantasy Suites and the Men Tell All. Here are some notable tweets reacting to the two episodes that premiered last week.

Watch the Preview for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Finale

The sneak peek shared of this season's finale makes audiences wonder whether Jenn will leave the show engaged or not. After all, she had a wonderful time with Devin and Marcus during her final days in Hawaii, but having her family meet the two suitors will make things a bit tricky for her. Jenn's brother even helps her see some of the patterns that the bachelorette has experienced in her love life thus far, which might make her reflect if she can really break a cycle with either Devin or Marcus by her side. The clip ends with her telling one of the men that she can't let him propose to her, which definitely keeps fans of the show on the edge as they try to decode what will happen next.

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Only one episode left for Jenn Tran to walk away with her fiancé. Here is the complete schedule for The Bachelorette Season 21.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 July 8, 2024 Episode 2 July 15, 2024 Episode 3 July 22, 2024 Episode 4 July 29, 2024 Episode 5 August 5, 2024 Episode 6 August 12, 2024 Episode 7 August 19, 2024 Episode 8 August 26, 2024 Episode 9 August 27, 2024 Episode 10 September 2, 2024

Other Reality Shows Like 'The Bachelorette' To Watch Next

After watching the latest season of The Bachelorette, viewers can move on to other reality TV shows that are focused on matchmaking and finding a fiancé. The mentions below are perfect recommendations to follow along if you are looking for more romance-driven reality experiments.

'Married at First Sight' (2014-Present)

Similarly to people joining Bachelor Nation shows and are looking to settle down soon, the participants in Married at First Sight are also tired of meaningless relationships and are ready to tie the knot in an unusual way. Instead of a bachelorette or a bachelor getting engaged to one of the many suitors they spend time with, in this program, singles are matched by a relationship therapist and meet for the first time at the altar. After their wedding, the pair spend their nuptials at a hotel and go off on their honeymoon. Only when they return are they given the opportunity to change their minds about being together. Once the couple completes a total of eight weeks living in the same home, they are allowed to call for a divorce. Those who are satisfied with their experience as husband and wife can choose to remain together.

'Love Is Blind' (2020-Present)

Think of The Bachelorette, but without physical interactions before the proposal, Love Is Blind is what you get. In this Netflix reality hit, singles go on dates without ever getting to see the person they are connecting with until they leave the pods engaged. The pairs that do decide to go through with the experiment and plan their wedding get to meet each other face-to-face after the proposal, venturing off on a honeymoon and living together in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. When the wedding arrives, the participants can finally say "yes" or "no" to being with the person they go to know during their time on the show.

'Love Island' (2019-Present)

On Love Island, several singles get the chance to go to a luxurious villa in the hopes of having a memorable summer and leaving the show alongside a significant other. Yet, there is a catch! Throughout their stay at the getaway spot, participants must couple up in order to remain in the program and get the chance to win $100,000 dollars. Although the pairings might change from Episode 1 to later in the season, it is of the utmost importance for those on the show to be in a relationship, or else they will have to be sent home.