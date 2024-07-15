The Season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette was filled with some epic first impressions and a bit of drama. This edition's main girl, Jenn Tran, is the first Asian-American bachelorette and the first physician assistant student to be the show's leading star. After participating in The Bachelor Season 28 and being sent home before the hometown visits, Tran is getting a second chance at finding her true soulmate, and she hopes that by the finale, she will finally come to a decision about the man who will leave the program by her side. Although a sneak peek released after the premiere might suggest that this season's bachelorette will have a different fate than previous editions, it is too soon to tell if Tran will or will not get engaged by the end. Here is everything you need to know for a quick refresher on what happened in Episode 1 and when to tune in for Episode 2.

6 When Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 2 Be Streaming?

Image via ABC

Monday nights are now allotted to The Bachelorette, with new episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episode 2 will be on TV on July 15, meaning that it will arrive on streaming the day after. Bachelor Nation fans in the US can catch up on the episode through Hulu, or through the Disney + and Hulu bundle. For those who aren't subscribed to the streaming platform, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

5 What Happened on Last Week's Episode of 'The Bachelorette'?

Image via ABC

The season premiere came in hot with Tran welcoming 25 men to the Hummingbird Nest Ranch and had the chance to interact with each of them. Some gentlemen made quite an entrance, with Jeremy arriving in a sports car and Hakeem meeting her in Up fashion, with several balloons attached to his suit. As for lasting impressions, Sam M. won the bachelorette over with his "shot-o-clock" joke, and received the first impression rose (on top of a steamy makeout). The episode did have some drama with Brian getting in the way of Tran's date with Jeremy, even asking Jeremy for the keys to his car. By the end of the night, the following gentlemen were sent home: Brendan, Brett, Dakota, Kevin, Matt, Moze, and Ricky.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 2

Image via ABC

Episode 1 had X users in a chokehold, reacting in real time to Tran's dates and sharing their opinions about those who were sent home and those who stayed on the program.

A user named Jenna was upset that Brett left, even referencing a Taylor Swift lyric to express her feelings about his exit:

Another person named Sam called Thomas N. the "diamond of the season" (a phrase that became popular in Bridgerton when the queen handpicks the debutante to endorse in the wedding mart).

A viewer called Kayla wasn't thrilled to see Tran giving the first impression rose to Sam M., who she believes isn't there to get married.

3 Watch the Preview for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 2

ABC released a teaser earlier this week, offering a sneak peek at what will happen next in the reality hit. The clip starts off with Tran in a long dress by the beach, saying that she is hopeful that she will find someone that will support her and understand her. After this, viewers get to see the bachelorette going bungee jumping and kissing several participants (with one of these make-outs happening in the rain). In addition to Hakeem and Sam M. opening their hearts, the clip shows special appearances from several Bachelor Nation alums, including former bachelorette Charity Lawson and The Bachelor Season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson. There also seems to be much more drama ahead, with one of Tran's ex-boyfriends showing up and several participants fighting over who is and isn't ready for a lifetime of commitment. By the end of the teaser, it seems like Tran will make a never-seen-before decision in the reality show.

2 What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Image via ABC

The full schedule for The Bachelorette isn't available yet, but below are some of the dates that have already been confirmed to air new episodes.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 July 8, 2024 Episode 2 July 15, 2024 Episode 3 July 22, 2024

Keep an eye on Collider to know the exact days for the hometown visits, the fantasy suites, the Men Tell All reunion, and the anticipated finale release.

1 Other Reality Shows Like 'The Bachelorette' To Watch Next

While watching the latest season of The Bachelorette, viewers can catch up on other reality TV shows that are focused on matchmaking and finding a fiancé. The mentions below are perfect recommendations to follow along while waiting for new Bachelorette episodes to come out.

'Married at First Sight' (2014-Present)

Close

Similarly to people joining Bachelor Nation shows and are looking to settle down soon, the participants in Married at First Sight are also tired of meaningless relationships and are ready to tie the knot in an unusual way. Instead of a bachelorette or a bachelor getting engaged to one of the many suitors they spend time with, in this program, singles are matched by a relationship therapist and meet for the first time at the altar. After their wedding, the pair spend their nuptials at a hotel and go off on their honeymoon. Only when they return are they given the opportunity to change their minds about being together. Once the couple completes a total of eight weeks living in the same home, they are allowed to call for a divorce. Those who are satisfied with their experience as husband and wife can choose to remain together.

Married At First Sight Release Date July 8, 2014 Cast Pepper Schwartz , Calvin Roberson , Viviana Coles , Jessica Griffin Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 17

'Love Is Blind' (2020-Present)

Image via Netflix

Think of The Bachelorette but without physical interactions before the proposal and Love Is Blind is what you get. In this Netflix reality hit, singles go on dates without ever getting to see the person they are connecting with until they leave the pods engaged. The pairs that do decide to go through with the experiment and plan their wedding get to meet each other face to face after the proposal, venturing off on a honeymoon and living together in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. When the wedding arrives, the participants can finally say "yes" or "no" to being with the person they go to know during their time on the show.

'Love Island' (2019-Present)

Image via ITV

On Love Island, several singles get the chance to go to a luxurious villa in the hopes of having a memorable summer and leaving the show alongside a significant other. Yet, there is a catch! Throughout their stay at the getaway spot, participants must couple up in order to remain in the program and get the chance to win $100,000 dollars. Although the pairings might change from Episode 1 to later in the season, it is of the utmost importance for those on the show to be in a relationship, or else they will have to be sent home.