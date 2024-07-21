This season of The Bachelorette continues to add fuel to the fire, with Devin actively trying to woo Jenn Tran during group dates, and getting on the others' nerves while doing so. Although the aim of the show is for a participant to walk away with the bachelorette ready to tie the knot, the competition between the men is always present. On the trip to Australia, some managed to sneak in time with Jenn and left quite an impression, while others were sent home. Now that only 15 participants remain on the program, Episode 3 will lower the count even more, making Bachelor Nation fans wonder who will continue on the reality TV hit after Week 3. Before watching the upcoming episode, here is a handy guide as to who is still in Jenn's good graces and what viewers can expect from what is up next.

The Bachelorette Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love. Release Date January 8, 2003 Creator Mike Fleiss Cast Chris Harrison , Jesse Palmer Main Genre Reality Seasons 21 Creator(s) Mike Fleiss Production Company Next Entertainment, Telepictures Productions, Greenlight Films Expand

6 When Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 3 Be Streaming?

Image via ABC

The next episode of the reality TV hit will air on Monday night, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. This means that Episode 3 will only land on streaming the day after. Bachelor Nation fans in the US can catch up on Jenn Tran's quest for true love through Hulu, or through the Disney + and Hulu bundle. For those who aren't subscribed to the streaming platform, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

Watch on Hulu

5 What Happened on Last Week's Episode of 'The Bachelorette'?

Image via ABC

Her 18 suitors accompanied Jenn on a trip to Australia, and a lot went down. In group dates, there isn't that much time for all the participants to get to know this season's main gal. For this reason, Devin took the reins and convinced Jenn to let him have a conversation with her during one of the group outings. This obviously ignited several arguments among the men, with particularly nervous reactions from Thomas N. and Aaron. Despite all the chaos, Devin did not earn a rose. The three suitors that did win Jenn over this week were Grant, Dylan, and Marcus. The latter had the opportunity to go skydiving with her and sparks flew when they had a candid conversation on their library dinner date, with Marcus opening up about his experiences as an Army Ranger. The three participants that left this time around were Brian, Jahaan, and Marvin, who weren't very noticeable in the episode.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 3

Image via ABC

With all the beef between the boys in Episode 2, it is a given that X users were feeding on the drama and sharing their takes on each of the participants.

After Hakeem went all out in his first meeting with Jenn, he continued to make audiences feel entertained as he got visibly scared of the spiders during a group date in the wild.

The rift between Devin and Thomas N. also got a lot of online reaction, with someone even tweeting about Jenn eavesdropping on their heated fight.

Ahead of Episode 3, many viewers were vocal about how they are rooting for Marcus, especially after he told Jenn about his experiences in the military.

3 Watch the Preview for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 3

In the Episode 3 preview, the bachelorette seems to be on a date with Hakeem and, from the likes of it, he is also not a fan of racing cars. After their high octane drive, the participants are seen getting undressed onstage in the Bachelorette Love Down Under show, where they will get the chance to charm Jenn with their looks. The Episode 3 trailer then presents a compilation of clips between her and the men competing over her heart, as they continue to fight with Devin over his attitude. In a sit-down conversation between Jenn and Aaron, he warns her that there are some participants who aren't in the program for the right reasons, which ultimately makes her reach the decision to confront them and send someone home.

2 What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Image via ABC

The full schedule for The Bachelorette isn't available yet, but below are some of the dates that have already been confirmed to air new episodes.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 July 8, 2024 Episode 2 July 15, 2024 Episode 3 July 22, 2024

Keep an eye on Collider to know the exact days for the hometown visits, the fantasy suites, the Men Tell All reunion, and the anticipated finale release.

1 Other Reality Shows Like 'The Bachelorette' To Watch Next

While watching the latest season of The Bachelorette, viewers can catch up on other reality TV shows that are focused on matchmaking and finding a fiancé. The mentions below are perfect recommendations to follow along while waiting for new Bachelorette episodes to come out.

'Married at First Sight' (2014-Present)

Image by Jeff Chacon, Lifetime

Similarly to people joining Bachelor Nation shows and are looking to settle down soon, the participants in Married at First Sight are also tired of meaningless relationships and are ready to tie the knot in an unusual way. Instead of a bachelorette or a bachelor getting engaged to one of the many suitors they spend time with, in this program, singles are matched by a relationship therapist and meet for the first time at the altar. After their wedding, the pair spend their nuptials at a hotel and go off on their honeymoon. Only when they return are they given the opportunity to change their minds about being together. Once the couple completes a total of eight weeks living in the same home, they are allowed to call for a divorce. Those who are satisfied with their experience as husband and wife can choose to remain together.

Married At First Sight A reality show that follows singles yearning for a life-long partnership as they agree to a provocative proposal: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet.

Watch on Hulu

'Love Is Blind' (2020-Present)

Close

Think of The Bachelorette but without physical interactions before the proposal and Love Is Blind is what you get. In this Netflix reality hit, singles go on dates without ever getting to see the person they are connecting with until they leave the pods engaged. The pairs that do decide to go through with the experiment and plan their wedding get to meet each other face to face after the proposal, venturing off on a honeymoon and living together in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. When the wedding arrives, the participants can finally say "yes" or "no" to being with the person they go to know during their time on the show.

Love Is Blind Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

'Love Island' (2019-Present)

Image from Peacock

On Love Island, several singles get the chance to go to a luxurious villa in the hopes of having a memorable summer and leaving the show alongside a significant other. Yet, there is a catch! Throughout their stay at the getaway spot, participants must couple up in order to remain in the program and get the chance to win $100,000 dollars. Although the pairings might change from Episode 1 to later in the season, it is of the utmost importance for those on the show to be in a relationship, or else they will have to be sent home.