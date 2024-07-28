If The Bachelorette Season 21 could be described in a single word, it would be "messy". After all, Devin, Sam M. and Thomas N. are constantly fighting over who is ready to truly walk away engaged to Jenn Tran. On Episode 3, the trio continued to argue, with another participant getting thrown in the middle of their rift, Sam N. With only 13 contestants left, Jenn is destined to make more cuts and add one more man to her roster of eligible bachelors. Before watching the upcoming episode, here is a handy guide as to who is still in Jenn's good graces and what viewers can expect from what is up next.

When Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 4 Be Streaming?

Image via ABC

The next episode of The Bachelorette will air on Monday night, July 29, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. As per usual, Episode 4 will only arrive on streaming the following day. Bachelor Nation fans in the US can keep updated on Jenn Tran's journey to finding her soulmate via Hulu, or through the Disney + and Hulu bundle. For those who aren't subscribed to the platform yet, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Happened on Last Week's Episode of 'The Bachelorette'?

Image via ABC

Tensions continued to rise in Episode 3, as Devin and Thomas N. remain bickering over Jenn, with even more participants getting involved. Yet, before that, Jenn Tran did get the chance to go on a one-on-one date with Spencer. Although the two had barely interacted until that point, their helicopter ride followed by a romantic dinner was promising. He even opened up about a previous engagement, which was broken off after his former partner cheated on him. Despite this negative experience, Spencer assures Jenn that he is ready to move on and hopes that he might be the one for her. Their time together convinced the bachelorette to gift him a rose.

Another group date took place, this time involving Thomas N., Devin, Sam M., Dylan, Marcus, John M., Grant, Jonathan, and Sam N. The participants had the chance to take a striptease lesson from "The Thunder from Down Under", and were then given the opportunity to show off their bodies and sexy moves to Jenn. Although most of them were up for the challenge, Sam N. felt apprehensive about showing skin before charming the bachelorette with his heart. Instead of stripping, he decided to tell her he is in love with her, which did not sit well with the other participants.

On the second group date of Episode 3, Aaron, Hakeem, Jeremy and Austin were invited to a race competition. Although Aaron was the fastest driver, it was Jeremy who charmed Jenn the most and won a rose. Afterward, Aaron pulled the bachelorette aside to tell her that he would need to leave the program to do fighter pilot training. He also warned her that several participants aren't in the show for the right reasons and that it would be up to her to determine who he is referring to. Set off by his remarks, Jenn later confronts the group before choosing who is worthy of getting a rose during the ceremony. In the end, she decides to send Hakeem and Tomas A. home.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 4

Image via ABC

With the continued rift among some of the participants, Bachelor Nation fans did not hold back when it comes to picking sides. Here are some of the tweets that they shared following Episode 3's release.

A user named Bachelor Diva commented that Devin is the one to root for, after he stuck up for Sam N. after the men were bullying him for telling Jenn that he loved her.

An account named Always On even compared Devin and Sam M. to Maria and Sydney from The Bachelor Season 28.

Another user called Kathleen shared a meme to represent Aaron's decision to throw a bomb at Jenn before leaving for pilot school.

Watch the Preview for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 4

In the Episode 4 preview, Jenn is seen with a couple of participants on what seems like a group date. She says in the clip that she wants her future partner to be open to learn more about different cultures and ancestries. Once again, it seems like Devin and Sam M. will be disputing over this season's main girl, and given that they are both seen with her in one-on-one dates, they might be her strongest connections. Yet, there is a curve ball ahead, with one of Jenn's exes joining the program as a potential suitor. Will the drama get more intense with another participant in the house?

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Image via ABC

The full schedule for The Bachelorette isn't available yet, but below are some of the dates that have already been confirmed to air new episodes.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 July 8, 2024 Episode 2 July 15, 2024 Episode 3 July 22, 2024 Episode 4 July 29, 2024 Episode 5 August 5, 2024

Keep an eye on Collider to know the exact days for the hometown visits, the fantasy suites, the Men Tell All reunion, and the anticipated finale release.

