If the last few episodes weren't enough to prove that Jenn Tran has her eyes set on Sam M. and Devin, Episode 4 definitely made that clear during the two participants' one-on-one dates with her. Although her skydive meet up with Sam M. didn't start well, Jenn was able to see past that experience after their candid conversation over dinner. Devin also managed to grow even closer to this season's main gal during their culturally-driven date and after the two opened up about being raised with fathers out of the picture. Although Sam M. and Devin seem to be the favorites to win her heart thus far, things could change after Matthew (one of Jenn's exes) joins the roaster of eligible bachelors looking to woo her. Before watching Episode 5, here is some information to keep in mind about the next chapter of the bachelorette's journey to love.

6 When Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 5 Be Streaming?

Image via ABC

The next episode of The Bachelorette will air on Monday night, August 5, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. As per usual, Episode 5 will only arrive on streaming the following day. Bachelor Nation fans in the US can keep updated on Jenn Tran's journey to finding her soulmate via Hulu, or through the Disney + and Hulu bundle. For those who aren't subscribed to the platform yet, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

5 What Happened on Last Week's Episode of 'The Bachelorette'?

Image via ABC

With 12 men vying for Jenn's approval and love, only a few of the eligible bachelors scored points in Episode 4. Sam M. initially didn't catch onto the clues when he took Jenn for a skydive at the Auckland Sky Tower, brushing off the bachelorette's visible distress and fear of heights. However, once he did see that pressuring her to do it wasn't going to work, he softened and gave her the affirmation she needed to make the bold move of jumping. Later that night, Sam M. opened up about his expectations about relationships and why he is serious about pursuing Jenn. His vulnerability was enough to convince her to reward him with a rose.

Yet, when the time came for the group date (a game of rugby), one participant did manage to get on everyone's nerves, and, believe it or not, it wasn't Devin. Sam N. not only wore a jersey with "Jenn's husband" written on it but also interrupted Thomas N.'s conversation with the bachelorette to gain extra alone time with her. Although these actions made the men furious, they didn't seem to be the reason why Jenn sent him home. She simply told him that she didn't see them going a long way together. The group date rose ended up going to Marcus, who has consistently proven to be more and more open with Jenn despite his natural tendency to close himself off.

Speaking of Devin, he did get chosen for the second one-on-one date, in which he accompanied Jenn to a cultural experience. The two visited a group of Māori people and learned more about their customs and traditions. After that, they enjoyed dinner together and spoke about their shared background, both being raised without a father.

There was no rose ceremony in Episode 4 because Jenn's ex-boyfriend Matthew decided to show up and join the competition to win her heart.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 5

Image via ABC

With Sam N. acting up and getting sent home and Sam M. not catching onto the hints that Jenn gave him about her fear of heights, Bachelor Nation fans had a strong response to the participants' behavior in Episode 4.

An X user named Amanda did not feel like Sam M. redeemed himself by the end of his one-on-one with Jenn, despite the bachelorette thinking he did.

An account named Bach Rants didn't cease to show support for Devin after Episode 4.

Another fan named Laige Pindsey tweeted a meme in response to Sam N. getting sent home.

3 Watch the Preview for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 5

In the preview for Episode 5, Matthew is seen dressed to impress during an outing with Jenn, sharing that he is determined to prove that he is the right person for her. The remaining men are visibly bothered by the news of Matthew joining the show and are fearful that his past with Jenn might overshadow her connections with other suitors. The clip also shows her on one-on-one dates with Grant and Jonathan, as well as her having a sit down with Sam M. Having her ex back in the picture takes a toll on Jenn, who even says that she might see a future with someone on the show, but she could see herself being alone at the end of this whole journey.

2 What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Image via ABC

The full schedule for The Bachelorette isn't available yet, but below are some of the dates that have already been confirmed to air new episodes.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 July 8, 2024 Episode 2 July 15, 2024 Episode 3 July 22, 2024 Episode 4 July 29, 2024 Episode 5 August 5, 2024

